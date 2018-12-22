Lucia

§  Lot - is initial lot of trade.

§  Koef - coefficient of multiplication of lot.

§  Dig-2 - average figure to the 100-th lot shares, "1" - average figure to the tenth lot shares, "2" - in the 100-th shares of the warrant.

§  Maxlot - is the maximum lot of volume in a series.

§  Stoploss - is the number of points from the warrant.

§  Lz is - the volume of the warrant at which a series is closed in without a loss.

§  Takeprofit - is the number of points from the warrant.

§  Pips - is the number of points up and down, for definition of the first warrant of Sell or Buy. The subsequent warrant will be opposite previous until it is closed on Takeprofit, Minp.

§  Magic - is number of the warrant.

§  Magic2 - is number of the warrant additional.

§  Slipp - is the size of the greatest possible slipping from the actual price.

§  Sec - is the number of milliseconds of a dream of the adviser between repetitions of sending a trade assignment in case of failure.

§  Second_1 - is the number of seconds of a dream of the adviser after the repeated application.

§  Minp - is the minimum quantity of points of profit of the last closed warrant at which a series of trade stops, and begins anew.

§  hb - is the beginning of the auction in hours.

§  he - is the end of the auction in hours.

§  mb - is the beginning of the auction in minutes.

§  me - is the end of the auction in minutes.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Shoulder 1:500 0.01 - Lot of the first warrant for each Control Balance of $ a deposit 100 - Maximum lot 50 - Stop Loss in points 20 - Take Profit in points 40 - Distance to the averaging warrant in points 400 - The size of means for calculation of the first lot 2 - Multiplication coefficient for the warrant   124 - Magic number false is Printing of notices 0 - The commission for a tester and optimization
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