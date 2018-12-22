§ Lot - is initial lot of trade.

§ Koef - coefficient of multiplication of lot.

§ Dig-2 - average figure to the 100-th lot shares, "1" - average figure to the tenth lot shares, "2" - in the 100-th shares of the warrant.

§ Maxlot - is the maximum lot of volume in a series.

§ Stoploss - is the number of points from the warrant.

§ Lz is - the volume of the warrant at which a series is closed in without a loss.

§ Takeprofit - is the number of points from the warrant.

§ Pips - is the number of points up and down, for definition of the first warrant of Sell or Buy. The subsequent warrant will be opposite previous until it is closed on Takeprofit, Minp.

§ Magic - is number of the warrant.

§ Magic2 - is number of the warrant additional.

§ Slipp - is the size of the greatest possible slipping from the actual price.

§ Sec - is the number of milliseconds of a dream of the adviser between repetitions of sending a trade assignment in case of failure.

§ Second_1 - is the number of seconds of a dream of the adviser after the repeated application.

§ Minp - is the minimum quantity of points of profit of the last closed warrant at which a series of trade stops, and begins anew.

§ hb - is the beginning of the auction in hours.

§ he - is the end of the auction in hours.

§ mb - is the beginning of the auction in minutes.

§ me - is the end of the auction in minutes.



