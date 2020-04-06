GUINEVERE EA is a combination of the newest generation forex strategies made of the latest algorithms of machine learning and artificial intelligence to anticipate changes in the market. It does NOT use any risky strategies like MARTINGALE, AVERAGING, GRIDS…

All positions are always covered with adequate S/L and T/P. The maximum accuracy backtest shows past performance of Guinevere EA, however we always warn users that past results do not guarantee the same performance in the future.

Download GUINEVERE and test it on Euro Dollar pair as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase it. Do not worry too much about high modelling quality as it works mainly on lower timeframe (M5).

It is very important and highly recommended that you launch the EA on charts while the Autotrading button is disabled and after initialization re-enable the Autotrading or you can activate it on charts out of market hours and preferably during weekends because the EA may and probably will execute one quick single trade (immediate open and close position) on initialization in order to perform fast execution quality test. However, this trade will be executed with the smallest possible lot size 0.01, so it will cost the user few cents as commission.

Please, bear in mind that the performance of any trading system is highly limited by the brokers conditions - do not even think to try it on random brokers - only on well-known True ECN brokers with tight spreads and low commissions.





· Recommended Timeframe: M5 · Supports Euro Dollar pair. · Euro Dollar pair test is recommended to show the EA's stability during various market conditions. · Minimum balance 100 USD · Recommended Minimum leverage 1:100 · Only True ECN Brokers, Do not believe that any EA will succeed without good brokerage conditions low spread, low slippage and low commissions. · This EA should run on a VPS continuously.

DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is not indicative for future results. It’s highly recommended to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. Kindly bear in mind that this is a professional trading strategy and It’s not a quick rich scheme, so it will take very small losses from time to time to protect the account. This is the most important part of the game.

