Darphane EA

You can safely use this expert advisor developed for long-term investors.

We recommend that you have at least $1000 starting balance to use this expert advisor with default settings.

If you have an initial balance of less than $1000, we recommend using CENT ACCOUNT, or special settings may be required depending on your balance.

You may encounter more risks if you use custom settings other than the default settings.

Default settings have been created by testing over the last 2 years.

This expert consultant works best in M1 period.

If you are an investor who is looking to earn with the lowest risk in the long term, this EA is designed for you.

Different strategies can be applied for short-term investors who want to make a lot of profit, but this can be risky.

After purchasing this EA, we will assist you with all aspects of the EA and advise you what settings to apply according to market conditions.

Using the optimized settings below, you can earn an average of 16% to 35% per month. (Average of the last 2 years)

It is possible to earn more profits, but we do not recommend this as it involves more risk.

Best settings in the long run:
Period = 1 Minute (M1)
Symbol = EURUSD or other forex symbols
Long Trade = True
Short Trade = True
Multiplier Status = True
Multiplier Rate = 1.05
Start Lot = 0.01
Next Step Position = 150
Maximum Long Position = 100
Maximum Short Position = 100
Take Profit = 0
Automatic Profit Multiplier = 200
Slippage = 5
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Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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