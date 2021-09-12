Darphane EA

You can safely use this expert advisor developed for long-term investors.



We recommend that you have at least $1000 starting balance to use this expert advisor with default settings.

If you have an initial balance of less than $1000, we recommend using CENT ACCOUNT, or special settings may be required depending on your balance.



You may encounter more risks if you use custom settings other than the default settings.



Default settings have been created by testing over the last 2 years.



This expert consultant works best in M1 period.



If you are an investor who is looking to earn with the lowest risk in the long term, this EA is designed for you.

Different strategies can be applied for short-term investors who want to make a lot of profit, but this can be risky.



After purchasing this EA, we will assist you with all aspects of the EA and advise you what settings to apply according to market conditions.

Using the optimized settings below, you can earn an average of 16% to 35% per month. (Average of the last 2 years)



It is possible to earn more profits, but we do not recommend this as it involves more risk.