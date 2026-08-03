KS Timing Alert Pro

KS Timing Alert Tool is user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to help traders set precise time-based alerts directly on the chart using draggable vertical timer lines.

Main Features:

Click-to-Create Timer Lines : Use the " + New Timer Line " button (with a default 15-minute offset) to instantly drop a vertical line.

: Use the " " button (with a default 15-minute offset) to instantly drop a vertical line. Quick Preset Buttons : One-tap presets for 15M, 30M, 45M, 1H, 2H ... up to 12H . When you tap a preset, the line is automatically placed at the next clock-aligned candle close for that duration (exactly like MT5’s built-in candle countdown). For example, tapping 1H places the line at the start of the next hour.

: One-tap presets for . When you tap a preset, the line is automatically placed at the for that duration (exactly like MT5’s built-in candle countdown). For example, tapping 1H places the line at the start of the next hour. Fully Draggable & Customizable : You can drag any timer line to any time (past or future). The alert fires based purely on real server time , regardless of price movement or actual candle closes.

: You can drag any timer line to any time (past or future). The alert fires based purely on , regardless of price movement or actual candle closes. Live Countdown Labels : Each line shows a clear label above it with: Remaining time in HH:MM:SS format Target time “FIRED” status after the alert triggers

: Each line shows a clear label above it with: Comprehensive On-Chart Settings Panel : Change line color, style, and width Toggle labels , sound , popup alerts , and push notifications Sound selection (built-in MT5 sounds + custom .wav support) Apply settings to selected lines Scrollable panel with quick-create offset buttons

: Alert System : Plays sound (customizable) Shows popup alert Sends mobile push notification Prints to the Experts log Lines change color/style after firing Optional auto-delete after firing

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Ideal For:

Time-based trading strategies

News/event timing

Session open/close alerts

Countdown to specific market events

General time management on the chart

This tool is especially useful for traders who want visual and audible time alerts that are independent of price action, with customization and ease of use.