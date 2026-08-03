KS Timing Alert Pro

KS Timing Alert Tool is user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to help traders set precise time-based alerts directly on the chart using draggable vertical timer lines.

Main Features:

  • Click-to-Create Timer Lines: Use the "+ New Timer Line" button (with a default 15-minute offset) to instantly drop a vertical line.
  • Quick Preset Buttons: One-tap presets for 15M, 30M, 45M, 1H, 2H ... up to 12H. When you tap a preset, the line is automatically placed at the next clock-aligned candle close for that duration (exactly like MT5’s built-in candle countdown). For example, tapping 1H places the line at the start of the next hour.
  • Fully Draggable & Customizable: You can drag any timer line to any time (past or future). The alert fires based purely on real server time, regardless of price movement or actual candle closes.
  • Live Countdown Labels: Each line shows a clear label above it with:
    • Remaining time in HH:MM:SS format
    • Target time
    • “FIRED” status after the alert triggers
  • Comprehensive On-Chart Settings Panel:
    • Change line color, style, and width
    • Toggle labels, sound, popup alerts, and push notifications
    • Sound selection (built-in MT5 sounds + custom .wav support)
    • Apply settings to selected lines
    • Scrollable panel with quick-create offset buttons
  • Alert System:
    • Plays sound (customizable)
    • Shows popup alert
    • Sends mobile push notification
    • Prints to the Experts log
    • Lines change color/style after firing
    • Optional auto-delete after firing

Ideal For:

  • Time-based trading strategies
  • News/event timing
  • Session open/close alerts
  • Countdown to specific market events
  • General time management on the chart

This tool is especially useful for traders who want visual and audible time alerts that are independent of price action, with customization and ease of use.


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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
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Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Hybrid technical indicator Classic ATR-based Supertrend (trend-following with volatility filter) Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, including Order Blocks, market structure, Fair Value Gaps, and more. It is designed for traders who want to use trend confirmation from Supertrend alongside institutional-level structure (BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, etc.). The indicator draws everything directly on the chart (trend lines, fills, arrows, rectangles, labels, etc.). A key
KS SuperTrend EA
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KS Supertrend EA This Price Only for Live Testing after that price will increase      Original Price One Year 999$ No need to do any thing its everything By default for any time frame , it will work 1 min to 15 min , Gold Result more better than other Pair. Just SL TP Set according to your broker and Pair Core Features Classic Supertrend Algorithm with accurate Pine Script-style logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically plot trend-following bands Dual Trend Visualization : Green line
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KS Box Breakout Signal is a custom MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects consolidation boxes (price ranges) and signals breakouts with visual elements and volume analysis. Core Concept The indicator identifies periods where price volatility compresses (based on a normalized volatility calculation), forms a box between the high and low of that consolidation, and then waits for a decisive breakout above the top or below the bottom of the box. It combines: Volatility-based box
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