PZ Risk Management MT5

5

This indicator monitors the vital constants of your trading account to keep it healthy and away from excessive risks. It monitors all trades, absolute exposure, account floating point and leverage currently in use, using different color codes for your interpretation. 

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Amazingly easy to understand
  • The indicator is clean and simple
  • It calculates exposure by pairs and currencies
  • Keep your used leverage controlled at all times
  • Find out your currency exposure at a glance
  • Orange labels indicate caution
  • Red labels indicate danger

Using too much leverage is the reason why most retail traders fail. Respect the following rules to keep your trading account healthy.

  • Keep your used leverage between 1:1 and 1:5
  • Never allocate more than 1:10 leverage on your account
  • Avoid trading more than 5-6 Forex pairs at the same time
  • Avoid excessive exposure to a single currency
Most brokers offer up to 1:400 leverage, but this should not be confused with the leverage you actually decide to allocate. Leverage is the ratio between your equity and the total market exposure of your trades, and more leverage means more odds of decimating your trading account. Think of leverage as hamburgers: if you go into a fast food restaurant, you can probably order and eat 4000 burgers, but you'll probably die of indigestion.


Usage and details

  • The indicator is evaluated tick by tick
  • Load the indicator just once in an empty chart
  • The indicator calculates net exposure for each symbol
  • Symbols with more than 6 characters in their names are ignored in the currency exposure table

Input Parameters

  • Caution Drawdown Level: Drawdown level for the indicator to indicate caution (default is 10%)
  • Danger Drawdown Level: Drawdown level for the indicator to indicate danger (default is 20%)
  • Caution Leverage Level: Leverage level for the indicator to indicate caution (default is 1:5)
  • Caution Leverage Level: Leverage level for the indicator to indicate danger (default is 1:10)
  • Color Settings: Set colors for labels and alert levels.


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 4
Reinhard Josef Nirschl
214
Reinhard Josef Nirschl 2022.04.06 12:47 
 

Wunderbar endlich mal wieder etwas kostenloses und nützliches!

Ulises Ulpiano Cune
224
Ulises Ulpiano Cune 2021.10.21 20:32 
 

Good Utility

Rubens Luiz Melle Junior
146
Rubens Luiz Melle Junior 2024.07.03 00:49 
 

Ótimo, me ajuda muito a visualizar com precisão quando muitos pares estão em trade.

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Rubens Luiz Melle Junior
146
Rubens Luiz Melle Junior 2024.07.03 00:49 
 

Ótimo, me ajuda muito a visualizar com precisão quando muitos pares estão em trade.

Reinhard Josef Nirschl
214
Reinhard Josef Nirschl 2022.04.06 12:47 
 

Wunderbar endlich mal wieder etwas kostenloses und nützliches!

Brendan Wayne King
886
Brendan Wayne King 2022.03.08 06:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ulises Ulpiano Cune
224
Ulises Ulpiano Cune 2021.10.21 20:32 
 

Good Utility

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