XpertTrader OBV

XpertTrader OBV - Advanced Trading System

Professional Expert Advisor with On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis and comprehensive risk management

Overview

XpertTrader OBV is a sophisticated trading system that combines On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with advanced technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system features multiple filtering layers, comprehensive risk management, and flexible trading modes suitable for various market conditions.

Key Features

On-Balance Volume (OBV) Analysis

  • Multiple OBV strategies: Movement, Strength, Trend Confirmation, Divergence Detection
  • OBV-EMA crossover signals for trend validation
  • Configurable strength thresholds and divergence parameters
  • Support for different volume types (Tick, Real, etc.)

Advanced Filtering System

  • EMA trend filter with slope analysis
  • 3-Layer Entry Gate system for precise entry timing
  • Extension Guard, Structure Confirmation, and Regime Switch layers
  • Configurable minimum strategy requirements

Flexible Trading Modes

  • Base entry trading with signal-based entries
  • Optional grid trading system with multiple lot sizing methods
  • Support for BUY-only, SELL-only, or BOTH directions
  • Configurable maximum orders and position limits

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Advanced trailing stop system with ATR-based calculations
  • Breakeven functionality with configurable triggers
  • Partial close management for profit protection
  • Grid stop-out protection to prevent excessive losses
  • Built-in validation system for all trading operations

Professional Features

  • Real-time UI panel with trading statistics
  • Comprehensive logging and debugging capabilities
  • Cooldown management to prevent overtrading
  • Distance-based grid spacing with ATR adaptation
  • Multiple take profit calculation methods

Main Parameters

General Settings

Parameter Default Description
MagicNumber 123456 Unique identifier for this EA
LotSize 0.01 Conservative default lot size
Slippage 3 Maximum price slippage in points

OBV Filter Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseOBVFilter true Enable OBV filter
OBVTimeframe PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe for OBV calculation
UseOBVMovement true Enable OBV movement strategy
UseOBVStrength true Enable OBV strength strategy
UseOBVDivergence true Enable OBV divergence detection
OBV_MinStrategies 2 Minimum strategies required for signal

Grid Trading Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseGridTrading false Enable grid trading system
GridLotType GRID_LOT_FIX Grid lot sizing method
MaxGridEntryOrders 3 Maximum grid entry orders
MinDistance 3000 Minimum distance between grid orders
UseGridStopout true Enable grid stop-out protection

Risk Management Settings

Parameter Default Description
UseTrailingStop false Enable trailing stop functionality
TrailingType TRAILING_ATR Type of trailing stop calculation
UseTrailingBreakeven true Enable breakeven functionality
UsePartialClose true Enable partial close functionality
PartialClosePercent 30.0 Percentage to close at profit level

How It Works

Signal Generation

The EA analyzes On-Balance Volume using multiple strategies:

  • Movement Analysis: Detects significant OBV movements indicating volume accumulation
  • Strength Assessment: Measures OBV strength relative to historical levels
  • Trend Confirmation: Validates signals using OBV trend direction
  • Divergence Detection: Identifies divergences between price and OBV
  • EMA Crossover: Uses OBV-EMA crossovers for additional confirmation

Entry Logic

When multiple OBV strategies align and pass additional filters (EMA trend, Entry Gate), the system:

  • Validates all trading conditions using built-in validation system
  • Checks money requirements and volume constraints
  • Applies stop level validation and market hours checks
  • Executes base entries or grid trades based on configuration

Risk Management

The system continuously monitors positions and applies:

  • ATR-based trailing stops for dynamic risk management
  • Breakeven functionality to protect capital
  • Partial close management to secure profits
  • Grid stop-out protection to prevent excessive losses

Installation and Setup

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Sufficient account balance for trading
  • Stable internet connection

Installation Steps

  1. Download and install the EA file in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Drag the EA onto your desired chart
  4. Configure parameters according to your trading preferences
  5. Enable auto-trading in MetaTrader 5

Recommended Settings

For beginners, start with conservative settings:

  • Enable OBV filter with at least 2 strategies
  • Use small lot sizes (0.01-0.05)
  • Enable trailing stop and breakeven protection
  • Start with base entries only (disable grid trading initially)

Backtesting and Optimization

The EA is fully compatible with MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester. For best results:

  • Use "Every tick" model for most accurate results
  • Test on at least 3-6 months of historical data
  • Optimize parameters using the built-in optimization feature
  • Test on multiple currency pairs and timeframes
  • Validate results with walk-forward analysis

Important Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The EA is provided for educational and informational purposes only. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using on live accounts.

No Profit Guarantee: This EA does not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and trading results may vary. Use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Technical Specifications

  • Language: MQL5
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbols: All major currency pairs and CFDs
  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
  • Account Types: Standard, ECN, Cent accounts
  • Execution Modes: Market, Instant, Request
Recommended products
EAVN001 Moving Average Single
Hong Thai Pham
Experts
EAVN001 – A Simple, Effective, and Flexible Trading Solution In the world of financial trading, simplicity can often be the key to efficiency. EAVN001 is designed based on the Moving Average Single Line principle, enabling traders to quickly identify trends and make timely decisions. Its operation is straightforward: open a BUY position when the price crosses above the MA line , and open a SELL position when the price crosses below the MA line . The strength of EAVN001 lies not only in its simp
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Experts
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (3)
Experts
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro by EV Trading Labs This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure con
FREE
MiniMax EA
Loungvilat Seehalat
Experts
MiniMax EA (XAUUSD) – Smart Gold Trading on Autopilot Small capital, low risk, maximum profit potential.  Key Features Candle + Volume Signal Analysis MiniMax EA combines bullish/bearish candle patterns with multi-level volume filters to identify highly accurate market reversal signals. Smart Capital Management Calculates lot size based on fixed starting capital Resets exposure after TP is hit, protecting your balance from overexposure Designed for steady equity growth Built-in Risk Co
FREE
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Thanos BETA
Omega J Msigwa
4.08 (12)
Experts
Overview Thanos EA BETA is an advanced trading bot leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies specifically designed for trading applications. Equipped with Modern and Deep learning Artificial Intelligence algorithms, this EA offers superior predictive capabilities, surpassing many existing models in the field. This free beta version is a development sandbox where I continuously integrate new features and experiment with innovative strategies, we welcome your thoughts and opini
FREE
Forex 1 hour candle trader
Thej Karthiarath
5 (1)
Experts
This EA is completely private EA given after back-testing a particular strategy. You can request to get the strategy by contacting the following number in WhatsApp +91 9567407508.  You can contact in telegram too. The EA basically takes trade on particular one hour candle breaks.  You should use this EA only after attending a zoom meeting and a proper back-test. Understand the rules and regulations of  your country while you trade in forex and other commodity.
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Stratos Zephyr mt5
Michela Russo
4.75 (175)
Experts
Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
FREE
Best Trend Expert Advisor
Harshika Govind
5 (1)
Experts
BestTrendEA – Advanced Trend-Following EA for MT5 Powerful. Adaptive. Fully Automated. ️ Designed for traders who demand precision, control, and intelligent market entry across Forex, Gold, and more. Download the updated latest version or just simply update your EA with the latest version of BestTrend EA 9 Please DM me to receive the setfile for XAUUSD  For new version Best Trend Version 9.0, Use the 5min timeframe for XAUUSD  Overview BestTrendEA is an advanced trend-following Expert
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Experts
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicators
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
Precision Breakout EA
Mbuso Nkosi
5 (2)
Experts
The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution. Key Features: Breakout Strategy : Identifies high-potential breakout trades. Customizable Trading Sessions : Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session. Risk Management : Use A
FREE
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
FiboEvo
Dion Lima Dasilva
4 (1)
Experts
FiboEvo WIN: Estratégia Híbrida Fibo & Grid Adaptativo Descrição Curta Expert Advisor "Graybox" especializado em Mini Índice (WIN). Combina entradas técnicas por Fibonacci, Filtros de Fluxo (VWAP/ADX) e um sistema de Grid Adaptativo por ATR para recuperação de posições. Visão Geral (Overview) O FiboEvo WIN foi projetado para a realidade do mercado brasileiro (B3). Ele opera rompimentos e retrações de níveis de Fibonacci a favor da tendência. Seu grande diferencial é o sistema Auto-Adaptativo (AT
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
Indicators
Ratio Indicator - User Guide Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! This Ratio indicator between assets allows you to monitor and trade the price relationship between two assets selected by the user. It calculates the ratio between the prices of two assets, referred to as Asset1 and Asset2 (e.g., "GBPUSD" and "EURUSD"), and plots a moving average of the ratio along with Bollinger Bands . These bands are used to
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.73 (49)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (98)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.53 (17)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.65 (17)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (9)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Running demonstration Live Performance Limited-time discount. Only   5 out of 20   spots remaining — almost sold out. The major update has been completed. The price increases by $50 for every 20 licenses sold.The final target price will be $1,500. After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profil
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (11)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results Public Community: Click here What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to any chart timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Marti
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.87 (53)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
More from author
XpertTrader BB
Divyansh Ingle
Experts
XpertTrader BB - Advanced Trading System Professional Expert Advisor with Bollinger Bands (BB) analysis and comprehensive risk management Overview XpertTrader BB is a sophisticated trading system that combines Bollinger Bands analysis with advanced technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system features multiple BB strategies, comprehensive risk management, and flexible trading modes suitable for various market conditions. Key Features Bollinger Bands (BB) A
FREE
Filter:
Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.10.02 06:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Divyansh Ingle
1047
Reply from developer Divyansh Ingle 2025.10.02 12:19
I have added set file in comment section, you can check it
Gaurang Gandhi
179
Gaurang Gandhi 2025.09.30 05:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review