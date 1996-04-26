Sniper Winner
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Signals are sent only to Buy The indicator is designed for binary options The signal is given when a new candle appears; signals for 1-2 minutes is recommended Use the expiration time and no more than one candle of the used timeframe and possibly more depending on the market and session It is recommended to trade during the American session During the testing period of the product, no redrawing was found if any, please contact us, a test version for 2 days is possible, because due to the specifics of this tool, it cannot work in the strategy tester, so we provide a test...