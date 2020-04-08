Greasy scalper is an indicator for scalping. Shows in which direction now with a high probability there will be a price movement. This may be a movement of several points, or several tens of points. But most likely this movement will happen with a high degree of probability. And the larger the timeframe, the greater the likelihood that the price will go in the direction of the arrow. Knowing this information, we can use it for profit. We can open short trades in the direction of the arrow. As soon as a signal appears, we open a trade in the direction of the arrow and put a short TakeProfit. StopLoss is a signal in the opposite direction.













The Greasy scalper indicator works on the system of accumulating a volume array. The larger the volume of the candle, the greater the likelihood of movement in the specified direction. The indicator algorithm works in such a way that the larger the accumulation volume, the greater the likelihood that the price will go in the right direction. And high volumes on large time frames. That is, the higher the time frame, the more accurate the indicator signals.













Greasy scalper indicator settings: