MAx2RSI Gold
- Experts
- Kevin John Hastings
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The MAx2RSI Gold trading robot is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader4 platform, built to capitalize on gold market volatility using a hybrid strategy of dual moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
This robot suits traders who:
-
Prefer algorithmic precision over emotional decision-making.
-
Want exposure to gold without manual chart analysis.
-
Are comfortable with high-reward strategies that may involve elevated risk.
This robot trades a percentage of your account balance per trade (no fixed lot size) to maximise profit.