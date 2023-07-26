Holiday Space Reliability and Quality

Holiday Space Reliability and Quality is a fully automatic trading system. The Expert Advisor trades according to a classic strategy based on the level of fair prices. This system has proven itself positively, having passed the crises of 2008 and 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now showing successful results.


Before purchasing a Trading Advisor, check out the trading history of this strategy at real account and subscribe to the trading signal!
Monitoring of trading on this trading system on a real account:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1731444


Important information!

⚠ After buying EA, write me a private message, I will add you to a private telegram group. The subscribers of the group will be the first to learn valuable information from the world of finance, news about Holiday Space Capital, and also receive gifts!

⚠ Holiday Space Expert Advisors and signals are aimed at the most accurate entry and minimum drawdown. Therefore, transactions do not happen often.


Timeframe: М30

Trading pairs: CHFJPY

Trading accounts: ECN, Cent


Why do you need to buy this Expert Advisor?

✓ Automatic round-the-clock trading
✓ The logic of Holiday Space Reliability and Quality is based on bars, this gives greater reliability
✓ Short order retention time: from half an hour to several days
✓ Low dependence on execution speed
✓ The ability to trade on dollar and cent accounts, the EA was tested in TDS with a spread modifier of 1.5
✓ Thanks to the work on bars, the Expert Advisor tries to get the most out of the price movement
✓ High risk-to-profit ratio
✓ The trading system is optimized for the most accurate entry and the smallest possible drawdown of the deposit


Money management (for 0.01 lots): 200 high risks; 500 medium risks; 800 minimum risks


How do I enable the automatic lot mode in the Trading Advisor?

In the Depo per lot parameter, set the value, in the deposit currency, for every 0.01 lots. For example, if your account balance is 1000, and the value is 250 in the Depo per lot parameter, the first order will be opened with a volume of 0.04.


Holiday Space Reliability and Quality has protection against DLL files, decompilation, etc. Unauthorized access to the Expert Advisor violates the logic of his trading, and the risk of losing the deposit becomes maximum.


Potential risks:

• The tests carried out reflect the result of the search for the best parameters, however, trading conditions in the future may differ from historical ones

• All backtests were conducted in 5 different trading conditions, but even this only shows the potential capabilities of the adviser

• Trading results may vary depending on your broker

• Trading on the stock exchange involves risks, use only those funds that you can afford to lose

• Remember the main rule of trading - "Profitability in the past does not guarantee profitability in the future"

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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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