Quantum Spike Indicator

Quantum Spike Indicator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies market spikes, reversal zones, and momentum-based entry points, combined with a trend filter. It analyzes momentum, trend strength, volatility, and SuperTrend conditions together, and displays BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart.


Symbols

  • Weltrade: Pain and Gain Indices
  • Deriv: Boom and Crash Indices


Main Features

Spike Detection
Identifies market moves and potential reversal zones based on momentum and volatility conditions.


BUY and SELL Signals
Non-repainting arrow signals:

Blue arrows for BUY entries

Red arrows for SELL entries


SuperTrend Filter
A trend confirmation filter intended to reduce signals against the prevailing trend.

On-Chart Dashboard
Displays:

  • Market direction
  • Trend status
  • Signal conditions
  • Real-time market information

Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels
The indicator can draw:

  • Stop Loss lines
  • Take Profit targets
  • Risk-to-reward setups

Notifications & Alerts

  • Sound alerts
  • Mobile push notifications when a new signal condition appears

Customizable Settings

  • Signal sensitivity
  • Trend strength
  • Volatility filtering
  • Take Profit ratio
  • Visual appearance

Suggested Use Cases

  • Scalping
  • Intraday trading
  • Boom and Crash / Pain and Gain indices
  • Indices
  • Volatility trading
  • Spike and reversal entries

Included Components

  • Momentum-based detection engine
  • SuperTrend confirmation
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit level display
  • Candle timer
  • On-chart UI
  • Multi-condition signal filtering
  • Real-time alerts

Recommended Timeframes
M1 and M5. Signal behavior may vary depending on market volatility conditions.

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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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