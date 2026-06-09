Quantum Spike Indicator
- Indicators
-
Lorenzo Edward Beukes7 years experience in Forex, Stock and Futures Trading.
Stargogs From 2nd To NoneFX.
Join My Free telegram Channel here: https://t.me/secondtononefx
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Quantum Spike Indicator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies market spikes, reversal zones, and momentum-based entry points, combined with a trend filter. It analyzes momentum, trend strength, volatility, and SuperTrend conditions together, and displays BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart.
Symbols
- Weltrade: Pain and Gain Indices
- Deriv: Boom and Crash Indices
Main Features
Spike Detection
Identifies market moves and potential reversal zones based on momentum and volatility conditions.
BUY and SELL Signals
Non-repainting arrow signals:
Blue arrows for BUY entries
Red arrows for SELL entries
SuperTrend Filter
A trend confirmation filter intended to reduce signals against the prevailing trend.
On-Chart Dashboard
Displays:
- Market direction
- Trend status
- Signal conditions
- Real-time market information
Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels
The indicator can draw:
- Stop Loss lines
- Take Profit targets
- Risk-to-reward setups
Notifications & Alerts
- Sound alerts
- Mobile push notifications when a new signal condition appears
Customizable Settings
- Signal sensitivity
- Trend strength
- Volatility filtering
- Take Profit ratio
- Visual appearance
Suggested Use Cases
- Scalping
- Intraday trading
- Boom and Crash / Pain and Gain indices
- Indices
- Volatility trading
- Spike and reversal entries
Included Components
- Momentum-based detection engine
- SuperTrend confirmation
- Stop Loss / Take Profit level display
- Candle timer
- On-chart UI
- Multi-condition signal filtering
- Real-time alerts
Recommended Timeframes
M1 and M5. Signal behavior may vary depending on market volatility conditions.