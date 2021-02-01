LinearVelocity
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 February 2021
- Activations: 5
LinearVelocity Indicator
Velocity is Distance/Time
where Distance is Close-Open basicly.
Linear velocity; calculated with tick volume*Velocity in smoothed way.
Red line shows LinearVelocity based of zero level in that way.
And Magenta line is Moving avrages of LinearVelocity.
Final Indicator helps you detecting trend in different timeframes.
Default input parameters for M5 timeframe, and you can change them for different timeframes and different pairs.
I wish you good profits.