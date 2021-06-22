MACD Trend FREE is Expert Advisor for EURJPY based on MACD Indicator .

You can completely edit settings of MACD Indicator, TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop. Default paramters are optimized for best results. But you can test other settings for antoher currency pairs or timeframe.

MACD Trend FREE has been tested from year 2003 to 2021 . My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.





Recommendations



Symbol: EURJPY

Timeframe: H1

Deposit: 300 USD

Broker: Any broker





Settings

CustomComment : Order comment

: Order comment MagicNumber : Magic number

: Magic number Lots : Lot size

: Lot size ExitAtEndOfDay : For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)

: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false) DayExitTime : Time when orders will be closed

: Time when orders will be closed ExitOnFriday : For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true) FridayExitTime : Time when orders will be closed

: MACDFastEmaPeriod : Period of fast EMA

: Period of fast EMA MACDSlowEmaPeriod : Period of slow EMA

: MACDSignalPeriod : Period of signal line

: ExitAfterBars : Number of bars when trade will be closed

: Number of bars when trade will be closed ProfitTarget : Take profit in pips

: Take profit in pips StopLoss : Stop loss in pips

: Stop loss in pips TrailingStop: Trailing stop in pips





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