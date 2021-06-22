MACD Trend FREE
- Experts
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Vojtech SvobodnikHi, welcome to my profile. I am a trader with a rich experience.
Last five years, I create forex robots. Now, you can buy some of them on my profile!
- Version: 1.0
MACD Trend FREE is Expert Advisor for EURJPY based on MACD Indicator.
You can completely edit settings of MACD Indicator, TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop. Default paramters are optimized for best results. But you can test other settings for antoher currency pairs or timeframe.
MACD Trend FREE has been tested from year 2003 to 2021. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies.
Recommendations
- Symbol: EURJPY
- Timeframe: H1
- Deposit: 300 USD
- Broker: Any broker
Settings
- CustomComment: Order comment
- MagicNumber: Magic number
- Lots: Lot size
- ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
- DayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed
- ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)
- FridayExitTime: Time when orders will be closed
- MACDFastEmaPeriod: Period of fast EMA
- MACDSlowEmaPeriod : Period of slow EMA
- MACDSignalPeriod: Period of signal line
- ExitAfterBars: Number of bars when trade will be closed
- ProfitTarget: Take profit in pips
- StopLoss: Stop loss in pips
- TrailingStop: Trailing stop in pips
Excelente