Awesome MACD Indicator

5

AWESOME MACD INDICATOR

Awesome MACD Indicator is a powerful trading tool that combines the strengths of Moving Average (MA) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to provide accurate and reliable trading signals. Designed for forex and stock traders, this indicator simplifies the identification of trading opportunities by detecting significant crosses in price movements.

Key Features:

  1. MA and MACD Combination: Awesome MACD leverages the power of Moving Averages (MA) to identify short-term and long-term trends, and MACD to measure market momentum. This combination enables more comprehensive and accurate analysis.

  2. Accurate Cross Detection: The indicator automatically detects crosses between the MACD line and the MACD signal line, as well as crosses between various MA periods. When a cross occurs, Awesome MACD provides visual signals and notifications for timely action.

  3. Buy and Sell Signals: Awesome MACD generates buy signals when the MACD line crosses above the signal line and MA indicates an uptrend. Conversely, it generates sell signals when the MACD line crosses below the signal line and MA indicates a downtrend.

  4. Alerts and Notifications: Equipped with sound alerts, pop-up notifications, and email alerts, Awesome MACD ensures you never miss important trading opportunities.

  5. User-Friendly Interface: Awesome MACD is designed with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. Clear visualizations and easy-to-understand signals make this indicator suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

this indicator only show object arrow when MA and MACD cross, if you want to show Moving Average Indicator and MACD indicator please attach manually.


Reviews 1
Gabriel Tovy
18
Gabriel Tovy 2025.05.28 06:21 
 

The Awesome MACD Indicator is an exceptional tool for traders seeking reliable signals for both entry and exit points in their trades. Its powerful algorithm effectively identifies profitable trading opportunities, helping users capitalize on market trends with confidence. One of the standout features of this indicator is its precision in detecting momentum shifts, enabling traders to optimize their positions before market conditions change. Additionally, its well-timed exit signals provide invaluable guidance for securing profits and minimizing losses. For those looking to enhance their trading strategies with a dependable and insightful tool, the Awesome MACD Indicator is a must-have addition to any trader's arsenal

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Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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SidewayBox MT5
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Simple Market Structure MT4
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MA Ribbon Flow MT4
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Candle Pattern Pro
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Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator design
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Overview The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing divergences between price action and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. It automatically identifies and highlights bullish and bearish divergence signals directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to spot high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Customizable Settings: Includes adjustable parameters to suit various trading styles and tim
Break And Retreace MT4
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Break & Retrace   is a smart price action indicator designed to help traders identify the most important market events after a support or resistance level is formed. Instead of drawing countless lines on your chart, the indicator automatically highlights key breakout opportunities, detects fake breakouts, and confirms retracement entries with a clean and easy-to-read interface. Whether you're a breakout trader or prefer waiting for pullbacks, Break & Retrace gives you the signals you need witho
Simple Double Top MT4
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization. Despite its name,   Simple Double Top   detects   both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns , helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once
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Stochastic Divergen MT5
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Overview The Stochastic Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help identify potential market turning points by analyzing divergences between price and the Stochastic Oscillator. It highlights divergence signals visually on the chart, assisting traders in observing possible trend changes. Key Features No Repaint: Once a signal is formed, it remains on the chart. Adjustable Parameters: Settings can be modified to fit different trading preferences and timeframes. Visual Display: Arrows are plo
MACD Divergen MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Overview The MACD Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing divergences between price action and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. It automatically identifies and highlights bullish and bearish divergence signals directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to spot high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Customizable Settings: Includes adjustable parameters to suit various trading styles and ti
Simple Market Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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SMS | Simple Market Structure Simple Market Structure is an indicator designed to represent market structure in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way. Many market structure indicators available today are overly complicated and filled with unnecessary visuals, making them difficult to understand — especially for traders who want to quickly identify market direction and structure. That is why this indicator was created. This indicator focuses only on the essential components: Bullish/Bearis
BB Trend Structure MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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BB Trend Structure BB Trend Structure is a trend-following indicator built using a modified Bollinger Band concept to provide cleaner, more stable, and more consistent trend detection. Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands that rely heavily on the middle band movement, this indicator focuses primarily on the Upper Band and Lower Band structure.   This approach allows the trend line to remain smoother and more consistent, making trend direction easier to read and less noisy during market fluctuati
Simple Double Top
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Simple Double Top is a lightweight and user-friendly indicator designed to automatically detect Double Top and Double Bottom reversal patterns with a clean and intuitive visualization. Despite its name, Simple Double Top detects both Double Top and Double Bottom patterns , helping traders identify potential bullish and bearish reversal opportunities with ease. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary objects, the indicator focuses on displaying only the essential information. Once a nec
Break And Retreace MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
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Break & Retrace is a smart price action indicator designed to help traders identify the most important market events after a support or resistance level is formed. Instead of drawing countless lines on your chart, the indicator automatically highlights key breakout opportunities, detects fake breakouts, and confirms retracement entries with a clean and easy-to-read interface. Whether you're a breakout trader or prefer waiting for pullbacks, Break & Retrace gives you the signals you need without
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Gabriel Tovy
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Gabriel Tovy 2025.05.28 06:21 
 

The Awesome MACD Indicator is an exceptional tool for traders seeking reliable signals for both entry and exit points in their trades. Its powerful algorithm effectively identifies profitable trading opportunities, helping users capitalize on market trends with confidence. One of the standout features of this indicator is its precision in detecting momentum shifts, enabling traders to optimize their positions before market conditions change. Additionally, its well-timed exit signals provide invaluable guidance for securing profits and minimizing losses. For those looking to enhance their trading strategies with a dependable and insightful tool, the Awesome MACD Indicator is a must-have addition to any trader's arsenal

Komang Putra Riswanjaya
8995
Reply from developer Komang Putra Riswanjaya 2025.05.28 06:31
Thank you for your review.
We’re very glad that our product could support your trading journey.
If you encounter any issues related to the product, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us — we’ll do our best to assist you. :)
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