AWESOME MACD INDICATOR



Awesome MACD Indicator is a powerful trading tool that combines the strengths of Moving Average (MA) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to provide accurate and reliable trading signals. Designed for forex and stock traders, this indicator simplifies the identification of trading opportunities by detecting significant crosses in price movements.

Key Features:



MA and MACD Combination: Awesome MACD leverages the power of Moving Averages (MA) to identify short-term and long-term trends, and MACD to measure market momentum. This combination enables more comprehensive and accurate analysis. Accurate Cross Detection: The indicator automatically detects crosses between the MACD line and the MACD signal line, as well as crosses between various MA periods. When a cross occurs, Awesome MACD provides visual signals and notifications for timely action. Buy and Sell Signals: Awesome MACD generates buy signals when the MACD line crosses above the signal line and MA indicates an uptrend. Conversely, it generates sell signals when the MACD line crosses below the signal line and MA indicates a downtrend. Alerts and Notifications: Equipped with sound alerts, pop-up notifications, and email alerts, Awesome MACD ensures you never miss important trading opportunities. User-Friendly Interface: Awesome MACD is designed with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. Clear visualizations and easy-to-understand signals make this indicator suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

this indicator only show object arrow when MA and MACD cross, if you want to show Moving Average Indicator and MACD indicator please attach manually.



