CCI Warrior
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 27 April 2020
Info: marcobarbosabots
CCI Warrior
CCI is the short name of Commodity Channel Index indicator. The CCI Warrior is an Expert Advisor that get signals using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) levels. A SELL signal is generated above a positive level and a BUY signal is generated below a negative level. When a signal is generated, a Moving Average filter checks it. If the signal is in the same direction of the trend indicated by a Moving Average filter, then it is validated. After the signal was validated, an order is sent with take profit and stop loss. A drawdown trigger is set to limit the maximum global loss.
Inputs
- Volume_Minimum = 69 - Minimum volume to trade.
- Volume_Period = 1 - Period of the volume.
- High_Level = 1.35001 - Maximum price for sending a BUY order.
- Low_Level = 1.08000 - Minimum price for sending a SELL order.
- First_Lot = 0.05 - Lot size of orders. We recommend 0.01 per $100.
- CCI_Levels = 200 - The positive and negative CCI levels to get a signal. In this case, 200 and -200.
- CCI_Limits = 300 - The limit of analysis of CCI levels. In case CCI>300 or CCI<-300, no signal is generated.
- CCI_Period = 21 - Period of CCI.
- MA_Period = 21 - Period of MA filter.
- MA_Filter_Reverse_Logic=false - Reverses MA Filter Logic that will now validade signals against Trend.
- Take_Profit = 300 - Order Take Profit.
- Stop_Loss = 300 - Order Stop Loss.
- Slippage = 2 - Order Slippage.
- Start_Hour = 6 - Start hour to trade.
- Start_Minute = 0 - Start minute to trade.
- Finish_Hour = 21 - End hour to trade.
- Finish_Minute = 0 - End minute to trade.
- Max_DD = 0.10 - Maximum loss of your equity.
- Market_Execution = true - Send an Market Execution order.
- Magic_Number = 15011983 - Magic Number.
- Write_Journal = true - Write EA journal.
Tiene un DD bajo, éso es bueno, creo que necesita actualización. Gracias