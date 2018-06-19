CCI Warrior

4.25

Info: marcobarbosabots

CCI Warrior


CCI is the short name of Commodity Channel Index indicator. The CCI Warrior is an Expert Advisor that get signals using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) levels. A SELL signal is generated above a positive level and a BUY signal is generated below a negative level. When a signal is generated, a Moving Average filter checks it. If the signal is in the same direction of the trend indicated by a Moving Average filter, then it is validated. After the signal was validated, an order is sent with take profit and stop loss. A drawdown trigger is set to limit the maximum global loss.


Inputs

  • Volume_Minimum = 69 - Minimum volume to trade.
  • Volume_Period = 1 - Period of the volume.
  • High_Level = 1.35001 - Maximum price for sending a BUY order.
  • Low_Level = 1.08000 - Minimum price for sending a SELL order.
  • First_Lot = 0.05 - Lot size of orders. We recommend 0.01 per $100.
  • CCI_Levels = 200 - The positive and negative CCI levels to get a signal. In this case, 200 and -200.
  • CCI_Limits = 300 - The limit of analysis of CCI levels. In case CCI>300 or CCI<-300, no signal is generated.
  • CCI_Period = 21 - Period of CCI.
  • MA_Period = 21 - Period of MA filter.
  • MA_Filter_Reverse_Logic=false - Reverses MA Filter Logic that will now validade signals against Trend.
  • Take_Profit = 300 - Order Take Profit.
  • Stop_Loss = 300 - Order Stop Loss.
  • Slippage = 2 - Order Slippage.
  • Start_Hour = 6 - Start hour to trade.
  • Start_Minute = 0 - Start minute to trade.
  • Finish_Hour = 21 - End hour to trade.
  • Finish_Minute = 0 - End minute to trade.
  • Max_DD = 0.10 - Maximum loss of your equity.
  • Market_Execution = true - Send an Market Execution order.
  • Magic_Number = 15011983 - Magic Number.
  • Write_Journal = true - Write EA journal.


Reviews 5
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:22 
 

Tiene un DD bajo, éso es bueno, creo que necesita actualización. Gracias

take089203
64
take089203 2022.10.17 21:52 
 

Perfect for earning pocket money. Stable. Withstand rapid changes. Thank you.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:49 
 

Good job.

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5 (4)
Experts
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Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
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Experts
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.33 (12)
Experts
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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:22 
 

Tiene un DD bajo, éso es bueno, creo que necesita actualización. Gracias

Marco Barbosa
2938
Reply from developer Marco Barbosa 2024.03.04 15:46
Gracias Matty. Necesito dedicar tiempo a mejorar el EA.
rockea
77
rockea 2023.05.02 18:53 
 

Hi!, I downloaded it and I'm looking for a good S&P preset, anyone can help me? thk

take089203
64
take089203 2022.10.17 21:52 
 

Perfect for earning pocket money. Stable. Withstand rapid changes. Thank you.

Marco Barbosa
2938
Reply from developer Marco Barbosa 2022.10.18 14:54
Welcome!
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:49 
 

Good job.

Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2019.09.18 14:34 
 

Не то

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