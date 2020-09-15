MACD Scanner With Alerts

4

MACD Dashboard Panel

 

This indicator helps you to scan symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend according to MACD.


Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.


The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line," is then plotted on top of the MACD line, which can function as a trigger for buy and sell signals. Traders may buy the security when the MACD crosses above its signal line and sell - or short - the security when the MACD crosses below the signal line. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators can be interpreted in several ways, but the more common methods are crossovers, divergences, and rapid rises/falls.


It shows MACD trend of Each Time-frame in Single Window. Also you can open chart by clicking on values



Reviews 4
Sergey Timokhin
422
Sergey Timokhin 2024.07.08 14:41 
 

Hi! Thanks to the author, the indicator is working. But unfortunately, notifications are not coming through. Please fix this issue. Create your template and save it as Default. By pressing the button (red or green), the chart will open immediately in your template. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Request to the author: can you add the option to select signals: 1) By crossing the zero line 2) Histogram below/above EMA 9 + 3) Both signals THANK YOU!!!

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We are an analytics company that believe in solving complicated problems with simple solutions using data.   To minimize the complexities of trading, we have created a range of trading advisory products from the essence of our proprietary STAR System to enhance trading aptitude and to guide users into becoming  proficient traders.  Our innovative products capitalizes on 3 core functions – Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Technical Expertise and it is with this core, we reshape the world o
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Sergey Timokhin
422
Sergey Timokhin 2024.07.08 14:41 
 

Hi! Thanks to the author, the indicator is working. But unfortunately, notifications are not coming through. Please fix this issue. Create your template and save it as Default. By pressing the button (red or green), the chart will open immediately in your template. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Request to the author: can you add the option to select signals: 1) By crossing the zero line 2) Histogram below/above EMA 9 + 3) Both signals THANK YOU!!!

FF36 Victor Sung
51
FF36 Victor Sung 2024.06.05 18:38 
 

It's all grey. Can you solve this? it's a good idea.

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.07 13:36 
 

When I insert it into the graph, it freezes and disappears, the other indicators work for me without problems

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2021.03.09 09:32 
 

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