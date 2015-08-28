This is an indicator detecting trend direction. It uses the popular Bill Williams Alligator. It shows market state on all timeframes on one chart.

As is well known, traders gain the main profit on the Forex market trading by trend, and losses usually occur when the market is flat.

So, in order to gain profit a trader should learn to detect trend market and direction of a current trend in a rapid manner. This indicator has been developed for this purpose.

MTF Alligator helps to:

Profitably trade by a current trend.

Avoid losses during flat.