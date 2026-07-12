Zirk Trading Management

Zirk Trading Management

Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance.

Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade volume. This helps maintain disciplined risk management and eliminates calculation errors.

Key Features:

  • ✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on your selected account risk percentage
  • ✅ Adjustable risk settings for every trade
  • ✅ Drag-and-drop Stop Loss placement before trade execution
  • ✅ One-click Buy and Sell execution
  • ✅ One-click Breakeven for all open trades
  • ✅ One-click Close All Trades
  • ✅ Fast, accurate, and consistent trade management

Perfect for traders who want to protect their capital by risking a fixed percentage of their account on every trade while improving execution speed and consistency.


how to install:

1 make sure it is on the Expert Advisors panel

2 drag it to chart

3 make sure auto trading is ENABLE

4 drag the stop loss and click buy or sell

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Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
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ZirkTradingManagement
Cris Boco Alura
Utilities
Zirk Trading Management Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade vol
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