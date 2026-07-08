Trade Manager Pro Guardian

  • Utilities
  • Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu
    Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu

    Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu

    I'm Tochukwu Unaegbu, a forex trader with over 7 years of experience in the markets. My approach centers on price action and smart money concepts, reading market structure, value, and institutional footprints (order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity) rather than relying on lagging indicators or
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20
Trade Manager Pro

A complete discretionary trade-management cockpit for MetaTrader 5 — direction-aware position planning, prop-firm rule enforcement, a live correlation heat map, a pre-trade checklist gate, and one-click execution, all in a single on-chart panel.

Overview

Trade Manager Pro is not a signal-generating "black box" EA. It does not predict market direction and makes no profitability promises. Instead, it is a risk and execution management tool built for discretionary traders — particularly those trading prop-firm challenges — who already have a strategy and need discipline, speed, and hard rule enforcement wrapped around their manual trading.

Everything runs from one on-chart control panel: position sizing is calculated for you, correlated exposure is visible in real time, trades are checked against a rule engine before they're allowed to fire, and a Prop-Firm Guardian module can lock the panel out entirely if you breach your own risk limits — a feature designed specifically for anyone trading funded/evaluation accounts where a single rule breach ends the challenge.

Key Features

1. Direction-Aware Position Planning ("Buy/Sell Matrix")

  • Draggable Entry / Stop-Loss / Take-Profit lines directly on the chart — move a line, and lot size recalculates live.
  • A single button cycles through Hidden → Buy layout → Sell layout → Hidden. In Buy layout, the stop sits below entry and target above; in Sell layout, this automatically inverts (stop above, target below) — so the visual planning tool is always correctly oriented for the trade you're about to place, not just biased toward buy setups.
  • Lot size is derived from your account balance, a configurable risk-per-trade percentage, and the actual distance to your stop, using the symbol's real tick value — not a fixed pip-value assumption.
  • A max-combined-lots-per-currency-group cap prevents you from stacking correlated exposure past a limit you define.

2. Live Correlation Heat Map

A dedicated panel computes real Pearson correlation (on price returns, not raw price, to avoid misleading trend-driven correlation) between your current chart symbol and a configurable watchlist of other pairs — refreshed every tick. Each pair is color-coded by correlation strength:

  • 🔴 Red — |correlation| ≥ 0.70 (high correlated risk, in either direction)
  • 🟡 Gold — |correlation| ≥ 0.40 (moderate)
  • 🟢 Green — below 0.40 (largely independent)

This gives you a cross-pair risk check that goes beyond a same-base-currency assumption — useful for spotting correlated exposure across pairs that don't share a base currency (e.g. EURUSD and GBPUSD both leaning against USD strength).

3. Prop-Firm Guardian

A dedicated compliance module that continuously monitors your account and hard-locks all trade execution the moment any of the following is breached:

  • Maximum daily loss (% of starting balance)
  • Maximum overall drawdown (% of starting balance, editable live from the panel)
  • Daily profit target reached (optional lockout once you've hit your day's goal — helps prevent giving back gains)
  • Consecutive-loss streak limit (revenge-trading circuit breaker)
  • A cooldown timer after a loss, during which new trades are blocked

The starting balance can be auto-captured on EA load or manually set to match your prop-firm challenge's actual starting balance.

4. Pre-Trade Checklist Engine

An optional, fully toggleable 6-point checklist (HTF trend alignment, liquidity sweep, supply/demand zone tap, valid order block, imbalance/FVG, and Optimal Trade Entry) that must be manually confirmed — or auto-confirmed by the built-in OTE detector — before the panel will allow a trade to execute. Any individual checklist item can be switched off if it's not part of your strategy.

5. Automatic OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) Zone Detection

Using configurable swing-high/swing-low detection, the EA automatically plots the 61.8%–78.6% Fibonacci retracement zone between the most recent swing high and low, and visually + programmatically confirms when price is trading inside it — feeding directly into the checklist engine.

6. Full Automation Suite

Six independent, individually toggleable automations, controlled from quick-access sidebar buttons — all trigger distances and percentages are configurable inputs, not hardcoded:

Toggle Behavior
BE Moves stop-loss to break-even once price moves a configurable number of pips in profit
PP Automatically closes a configurable percentage of the position once a profit-pip target is hit
TS Trails the stop-loss by a configurable pip distance once price is in profit
CP Continuously closes any position currently in profit
DP Continuously deletes all pending orders on the symbol
CL One-click instant close of all currently losing positions

7. Market & Pending Order Execution

  • One-click Buy/Sell market execution using the calculated lot size, SL, and TP from the panel — automatically synced to whichever direction you click.
  • A dedicated pending-order sub-panel for Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders with independent price/lots/SL/TP fields.
  • Bulk actions: close all profitable positions, close all losing positions, or delete all pending orders on the symbol with a single click.

8. Trade Journal

Automatically initializes a CSV journal file on first run for logging trade records.

The Interface

The panel is split into a compact sidebar and four mutually-exclusive switchable windows — opening one automatically closes any other that's open, so they never overlap:

  • Sidebar — Navigation buttons for the four windows (P/C/G/CM) plus quick toggles for every automation (BE/PP/TS/CP/DP/CL).
  • [P] Pending Orders — Place limit/stop pending orders.
  • [C] Checklist — Review and confirm your pre-trade rules, and switch the working higher timeframe.
  • [G] Guardian — Live view of your daily loss, drawdown, loss streak, and cooldown status against your configured limits, plus an editable rules-config section and a color-coded TRADING ALLOWED / LOCKED banner.
  • [CM] Correlation Matrix — Live, color-coded correlation readout of your watchlist against the current chart symbol.

Full Input Reference

Core Matrix Settings

  • Default Risk Percentage
  • Max Combined Lots Per Currency Group
  • Journal file name

Prop-Firm Guardian Parameters

  • Starting Balance (0 = auto-capture on load)
  • Daily Loss Limit (%)
  • Max Drawdown (%)
  • Max Consecutive Losses
  • Cooldown After Loss (minutes)
  • News lookahead/reinstate buffers

Checklist & Strategy Engine

  • Require Checklist Validation (on/off)
  • Swing detection sensitivity (left/right bars)
  • OTE box color

Correlation Matrix Settings

  • Comma-separated symbol watchlist (default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD)
  • Correlation lookback period (bars)

Automation Settings

  • Break Even Trigger (pips)
  • Partial Profit Trigger (pips) and Close Percentage
  • Trailing Stop Distance (pips)
  • Daily Profit Target ($, 0 = disabled)

Recommended For

  • Traders taking prop-firm evaluations/challenges who need automatic, unemotional enforcement of daily loss and drawdown rules.
  • Discretionary ICT/Smart-Money-Concept traders who want a structured pre-trade checklist and OTE visualization without manually drawing Fibonacci retracements every time.
  • Traders running multiple correlated pairs or baskets who want a live, real-math correlation check rather than eyeballing it.
  • Anyone who wants risk-based position sizing calculated automatically instead of doing lot-size math by hand mid-session.

Important Technical Notes

  • This EA is UI/chart-object driven. All panels are built from chart objects, not indicator buffers. To evaluate it in the Strategy Tester, you must use Visual Mode — the panel will not render or function in a standard fast/optimization backtest.
  • The Correlation Matrix and the currency-exposure lot cap serve different purposes: the lot cap is an enforced limit on combined position size per base currency, while the correlation panel is an informational display — it does not automatically block trades, even at high correlation readings. Use it as a visual check before entering, not an automated gate.
  • The Prop-Firm Guardian enforces limits based on account equity in real time; it is a risk-management aid, not a guarantee of compliance with any specific prop firm's rule wording — always cross-check against your firm's actual rulebook.
  • This is a trade-management and execution-assistance tool. It does not analyze the market for entries beyond the optional OTE zone display, and past risk-management performance does not guarantee future results.

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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Utilities
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
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Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Chart Copilot
George Angelo Boutselis
Utilities
Chart Copilot is a trading assistant designed to help traders place trades faster, manage open positions and set alerts of any type directly from the chart. All of these features are accessible through the graphical panel as well as through a conversational chatbot. Additional Material and Instructions: trial version  - setup instructions Chatbot Chart Copilot comes with a dedicated server running a large language model – this means that there is no need to create your own API key and you will i
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Price Action Breakdown Value Areas And Rejections
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Price Action Breakdown Indicator Inspired by Laurentiu Damir's "Price Action Breakdown: This custom MT5 indicator brings key book concepts to life through clean, non-repainting overlays: Fair Value Areas:  Red (Value High) and Green (Value Low) bands identify low-volatility consolidation zones where supply and demand are in balance. Control Price:  Blue dashed median line representing the "fair" agreed price level within the value area – often acts as a magnet or pivot. Excess / Rejection Tails:
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