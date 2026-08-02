XBOOT Trading Panel for MT5
- Utilities
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- Version: 8.1
- Activations: 10
Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5
XBOOT Boleta Pro is a complete trading panel designed for traders who execute manual trades and want greater speed, organization, and control during every trading session.
More than a standard Buy and Sell panel, XBOOT Boleta Pro combines powerful trading tools into a single interface, helping traders analyze the market, manage risk, execute orders, and monitor trading performance without leaving the chart.
Its purpose is to simplify manual trading by bringing together all essential information in one professional workspace.Trading Panel Features
Buy & Sell Execution
Open Buy and Sell orders directly from the trading panel with fast execution.
Perfect for traders who require speed during volatile market conditions.
Lot Size Control
Quickly adjust trading volume without opening the standard MetaTrader order window.
Stop Loss
Set the Stop Loss distance (points) before entering a trade.
Take Profit
Configure the Take Profit distance directly from the trading panel.
Multiple Orders
Define how many orders will be opened simultaneously.
Ideal for traders using scaling or multiple-entry strategies.
Entry Distance
Set the distance in points between consecutive entries.
Useful for grid-based or sequential trading strategies.
Protection Activation
Configure the distance required to activate trade protection automatically.
Protection Distance
Define the protection distance applied after activation.
Partial Close
Automatically close part of the position after a predefined number of points.
Partial Lot Size
Specify how much volume will be closed during partial profit taking.
Estimated Results
Before opening a trade, the panel calculates:
- Estimated Profit
- Estimated Loss
- Risk-to-Reward Ratio
Helping traders make informed decisions before entering the market.Intelligent Market Analysis
The integrated Market Analysis panel provides real-time information, including:
- Market Trend
- Confirmation Timeframe
- Confidence Level
- Buying Strength
- Selling Strength
- Volume
- Market Momentum
- Trading Session
- Session Countdown Timer
All values are updated automatically as market conditions change.Automatic Indicators
XBOOT Boleta Pro includes several built-in indicators that can be enabled or disabled individually through the Settings Panel.
Available indicators include:
- Automatic Fibonacci
- Pivot Points
- Moving Averages
- VWAP
- Support & Resistance
- Swing Highs & Swing Lows
- Exclusive XBOOT Indicators
All indicators update automatically as price action evolves.Settings Panel
The Settings Panel provides complete control over the platform.
Available options include:
- Enable or disable indicators
- Fibonacci settings
- Pivot Point settings
- Moving Average settings
- VWAP settings
- Risk Management settings
- Trading profiles
- Indicator customization
- Automatic features configuration
Everything is designed for quick access and easy customization.Trading Performance
The integrated Trading Performance module provides detailed statistics about your trading activity.
Overview
Monitor important performance metrics such as:
- Net Profit
- Gross Profit
- Gross Loss
- Profit Factor
- Win Rate
- Drawdown
- Number of Trades
- Average Trade Duration
- Best Trade
- Worst Trade
Trade History
Review every executed trade with detailed information:
- Ticket Number
- Symbol
- Magic Number
- Open Time
- Close Time
- Trade Duration
Performance Charts
Analyze your results using interactive charts, including:
- Bar Charts
- Pie Charts
- Trade Distribution
- Result Distribution
- Financial Summary
One of the main features of XBOOT Boleta Pro is the integrated Risk & Reward system.
Before opening a trade, the panel automatically evaluates the relationship between the configured Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing traders to verify whether the setup matches their trading plan.
This helps maintain consistency, improve discipline, and visualize the potential profit and estimated loss before executing any order.Modern Interface
The interface has been designed to maximize productivity.
All essential trading tools are organized into a clean, intuitive layout, reducing the need to switch between multiple MetaTrader windows.Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5
- Hedging Accounts
- Netting Accounts
- Forex
- Gold
- Indices
- Cryptocurrencies
- CFDs
- All MT5-compatible symbols
- Professional manual trading panel
- Intelligent market analysis
- Automatic indicators with individual enable/disable options
- Integrated Risk & Reward management
- Complete Trading Performance module
- Advanced trading statistics
- Detailed trade history
- Modern and intuitive interface
- Centralized Settings Panel
- Fast trade execution directly from the chart
- Fully customizable trading environment
- Designed to improve organization, efficiency, and control during manual trading on MetaTrader 5