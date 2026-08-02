XBOOT Trading Panel for MT5

XBOOT BOLETA PRO

Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

XBOOT Boleta Pro is a complete trading panel designed for traders who execute manual trades and want greater speed, organization, and control during every trading session.

More than a standard Buy and Sell panel, XBOOT Boleta Pro combines powerful trading tools into a single interface, helping traders analyze the market, manage risk, execute orders, and monitor trading performance without leaving the chart.

Its purpose is to simplify manual trading by bringing together all essential information in one professional workspace.

Trading Panel Features

Buy & Sell Execution

Open Buy and Sell orders directly from the trading panel with fast execution.

Perfect for traders who require speed during volatile market conditions.

Lot Size Control

Quickly adjust trading volume without opening the standard MetaTrader order window.

Stop Loss

Set the Stop Loss distance (points) before entering a trade.

Take Profit

Configure the Take Profit distance directly from the trading panel.

Multiple Orders

Define how many orders will be opened simultaneously.

Ideal for traders using scaling or multiple-entry strategies.

Entry Distance

Set the distance in points between consecutive entries.

Useful for grid-based or sequential trading strategies.

Protection Activation

Configure the distance required to activate trade protection automatically.

Protection Distance

Define the protection distance applied after activation.

Partial Close

Automatically close part of the position after a predefined number of points.

Partial Lot Size

Specify how much volume will be closed during partial profit taking.

Estimated Results

Before opening a trade, the panel calculates:

  • Estimated Profit
  • Estimated Loss
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Helping traders make informed decisions before entering the market.

Intelligent Market Analysis

The integrated Market Analysis panel provides real-time information, including:

  • Market Trend
  • Confirmation Timeframe
  • Confidence Level
  • Buying Strength
  • Selling Strength
  • Volume
  • Market Momentum
  • Trading Session
  • Session Countdown Timer

All values are updated automatically as market conditions change.

Automatic Indicators

XBOOT Boleta Pro includes several built-in indicators that can be enabled or disabled individually through the Settings Panel.

Available indicators include:

  • Automatic Fibonacci
  • Pivot Points
  • Moving Averages
  • VWAP
  • Support & Resistance
  • Swing Highs & Swing Lows
  • Exclusive XBOOT Indicators

All indicators update automatically as price action evolves.

Settings Panel

The Settings Panel provides complete control over the platform.

Available options include:

  • Enable or disable indicators
  • Fibonacci settings
  • Pivot Point settings
  • Moving Average settings
  • VWAP settings
  • Risk Management settings
  • Trading profiles
  • Indicator customization
  • Automatic features configuration

Everything is designed for quick access and easy customization.

Trading Performance

The integrated Trading Performance module provides detailed statistics about your trading activity.

Overview

Monitor important performance metrics such as:

  • Net Profit
  • Gross Profit
  • Gross Loss
  • Profit Factor
  • Win Rate
  • Drawdown
  • Number of Trades
  • Average Trade Duration
  • Best Trade
  • Worst Trade

Trade History

Review every executed trade with detailed information:

  • Ticket Number
  • Symbol
  • Magic Number
  • Open Time
  • Close Time
  • Trade Duration

Performance Charts

Analyze your results using interactive charts, including:

  • Bar Charts
  • Pie Charts
  • Trade Distribution
  • Result Distribution
  • Financial Summary
Risk & Reward Panel

One of the main features of XBOOT Boleta Pro is the integrated Risk & Reward system.

Before opening a trade, the panel automatically evaluates the relationship between the configured Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing traders to verify whether the setup matches their trading plan.

This helps maintain consistency, improve discipline, and visualize the potential profit and estimated loss before executing any order.

Modern Interface

The interface has been designed to maximize productivity.

All essential trading tools are organized into a clean, intuitive layout, reducing the need to switch between multiple MetaTrader windows.

Compatibility
  • MetaTrader 5
  • Hedging Accounts
  • Netting Accounts
  • Forex
  • Gold
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • CFDs
  • All MT5-compatible symbols
Main Advantages
  • Professional manual trading panel
  • Intelligent market analysis
  • Automatic indicators with individual enable/disable options
  • Integrated Risk & Reward management
  • Complete Trading Performance module
  • Advanced trading statistics
  • Detailed trade history
  • Modern and intuitive interface
  • Centralized Settings Panel
  • Fast trade execution directly from the chart
  • Fully customizable trading environment
  • Designed to improve organization, efficiency, and control during manual trading on MetaTrader 5

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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