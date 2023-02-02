Close Trades Pro

Introducing the Revolutionary Trade Closing Assistant!

Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a scalper, day trader, swing trader and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a Prop Firm Trader who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you.


GUIDE TO USE THE KIT

1. Shows the total profit/loss (in account currency) of opened positions  in each class

2.  Shows the profit/loss (in %) of opened positions  in each class

3. Total number of opened positions in each class

4. Close the trades in each category e.g. Close Buy (Closes all the buy positions), Close Profit (Closes all the Positions in profit).  Set to 0 if not in use

5. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Profit (of all opened positions) > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance .  Set to 0 if not in use

6. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Losses  (of all opened positions)  > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance .  Set to 0 if not in use

7. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Total Daily Profit > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance .  Set to 0 if not in use

8. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Total Daily Losses  > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance .  Set to 0 if not in use

9.  Close all positions (except pending orders) if Current Time is = the time provided (Server/Market Watch Time). It Must be in "YYYY.MM.DD HH.MM.SS" format.


The MT4 version is available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy


Feel free to contact me if you need more explanations.



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Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Position Close Button MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unk
Close Trades Pro MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
Introducing the Revolutionary   Trade Closing Assistant ! Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a   scalper ,   day trader ,   swing trader   and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a   Prop Firm Trader  who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you. GUIDE TO USE THE KIT 1. Shows the total profit/lo
Candle Exit EA MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
CandleClose Pro EA Automated Candle-Based Trade Exit for Manual Traders CandleClose Pro EA is a lightweight trade management utility that automatically closes your manually opened positions after a specified number of completed candles. Instead of monitoring your trades continuously, simply open a position manually and let the EA handle the exit timing based on candle count. Key Features Automatically closes manual trades after a user-defined number of candles Works on any symbol and timeframe S
Grid Recovery MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
Grid Recovery EA Turn Any Manual Trade into a Fully Automated Grid System Auto Grid Layering EA   is a powerful trade management tool designed for traders who manually enter positions but want to automate advanced grid recovery, profit scaling, and risk control. Once you place a trade, the EA takes over and intelligently builds a grid of positions as the market moves against your entry, helping you manage drawdown and recover trades efficiently without constant monitoring. This is not a signal s
Hidden SL and TP MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
Hidden SL and TP EA Hide Your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Protect Your Trades from Broker Visibility StealthGuard EA is a professional trade protection tool designed for traders who want complete control over their exits while keeping Stop Loss and Take Profit levels hidden from their broker. Instead of placing SL and TP directly on the trading server, the EA monitors your positions locally and closes trades automatically when your hidden targets are reached. This means your broker only sees an
Keyboard Trader Pro MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
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TradeKeys Pro EA Control Your Trades with the Power of Your Keyboard TradeKeys Pro EA is a professional trading utility that allows traders to execute and manage trades instantly using customizable keyboard hotkeys. No more searching for buttons, opening order windows, or manually modifying positions. Assign your preferred keyboard keys and perform critical trading actions in a fraction of a second. Designed for scalpers, day traders, prop firm traders, and active market participants who demand
Position Close Button MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unk
Candle Exit EA MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
CandleClose Pro EA Automated Candle-Based Trade Exit for Manual Traders CandleClose Pro EA is a lightweight trade management utility that automatically closes your manually opened positions after a specified number of completed candles. Instead of monitoring your trades continuously, simply open a position manually and let the EA handle the exit timing based on candle count. Key Features Automatically closes manual trades after a user-defined number of candles Works on any symbol and timeframe S
Grid Recovery MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
Grid Recovery EA Turn Any Manual Trade into a Fully Automated Grid System Auto Grid Layering EA is a powerful trade management tool designed for traders who manually enter positions but want to automate advanced grid recovery, profit scaling, and risk control. Once you place a trade, the EA takes over and intelligently builds a grid of positions as the market moves against your entry, helping you manage drawdown and recover trades efficiently without constant monitoring. This is not a signal sys
Hidden SL and TP
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
Hidden SL and TP EA Hide Your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Protect Your Trades from Broker Visibility StealthGuard EA is a professional trade protection tool designed for traders who want complete control over their exits while keeping Stop Loss and Take Profit levels hidden from their broker. Instead of placing SL and TP directly on the trading server, the EA monitors your positions locally and closes trades automatically when your hidden targets are reached. This means your broker only sees an
Keyboard Trader Pro MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
TradeKeys Pro EA Control Your Trades with the Power of Your Keyboard TradeKeys Pro EA is a professional trading utility that allows traders to execute and manage trades instantly using customizable keyboard hotkeys. No more searching for buttons, opening order windows, or manually modifying positions. Assign your preferred keyboard keys and perform critical trading actions in a fraction of a second. Designed for scalpers, day traders, prop firm traders, and active market participants who demand
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daveeed00
184
daveeed00 2023.12.15 19:24 
 

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Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.12.16 00:34
Thanks for the review. Comment noted.
Btran88888
14
Btran88888 2023.11.03 10:20 
 

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Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.11.03 11:35
Thanks for the review
Hamid Jalali
18
Hamid Jalali 2023.10.26 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.10.26 17:05
Thanks for the review
h.moosavipoor
16
h.moosavipoor 2023.10.26 08:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.10.26 08:41
Thanks for the review
Jacques Alexis
325
Jacques Alexis 2023.08.31 05:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.08.31 05:21
Thanks for the review I'm glad it helped
mt5admiral
24
mt5admiral 2023.08.24 21:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.08.25 02:17
Thanks for the review. I'm glad it helped your trading
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN
929
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN 2023.08.22 15:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.08.22 15:35
Thanks for the review
Elie Baptiste Granger
1225
Elie Baptiste Granger 2023.08.01 21:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.08.01 21:33
Thanks for the review
dait87
14
dait87 2023.07.28 20:41 
 

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Osazee Asikhemhen
28108
Reply from developer Osazee Asikhemhen 2023.07.29 06:02
Thanks for the review
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