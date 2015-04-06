Tratata Scalper is a fully automatic trading bot for the Metatrader 4 platform. The robot trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. The best timeframes for trading scalpers M5 and M1. The algorithm of the robot is as follows: the robot determines price peaks using 5 indicators. After that, the robot analyzes the market direction. If the trend goes down and the price reaches its maximum peak, the robot opens a sell trade. Then the robot opens additional sell deals with a certain step, building a trading grid. The robot places trades in such a way as to trade with a minimum load on the trading account balance. The robot does not place physical Stop Loss and Take Profit. Instead of this, virtual stops are set so that brokers cannot interfere with their triggering. The robot closes deals using the OrderClose () function. Every day, depending on the activity of the market, the robot opens from 2 to 10 trades. If the market is very active, the robot can open up to 20 trades in 1 trading day.













Features of the Tratata Scalper robot:

trades only OP_SELL sell orders.

works on the GBPUSD currency pair.

best timeframes for trading M5 and M1.

minimum recommended deposit from $ 300









Robot settings: