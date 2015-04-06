Tratata Scalper

Tratata Scalper is a fully automatic trading bot for the Metatrader 4 platform. The robot trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. The best timeframes for trading scalpers M5 and M1. The algorithm of the robot is as follows: the robot determines price peaks using 5 indicators. After that, the robot analyzes the market direction. If the trend goes down and the price reaches its maximum peak, the robot opens a sell trade. Then the robot opens additional sell deals with a certain step, building a trading grid. The robot places trades in such a way as to trade with a minimum load on the trading account balance. The robot does not place physical Stop Loss and Take Profit. Instead of this, virtual stops are set so that brokers cannot interfere with their triggering. The robot closes deals using the OrderClose () function. Every day, depending on the activity of the market, the robot opens from 2 to 10 trades. If the market is very active, the robot can open up to 20 trades in 1 trading day.



Features of the Tratata Scalper robot:

  • trades only OP_SELL sell orders.
  • works on the GBPUSD currency pair.
  • best timeframes for trading M5 and M1.
  • minimum recommended deposit from $ 300


Robot settings:

  • Risk - this parameter indicates with what volume trades will be opened. For example, if your balance is $ 1000 and the Risk parameter is set to 10, then the robot will open orders with a volume of 0.1 lot.
  • Take - this parameter specifies the average TakeProfit for a series of orders. For example, if a robot opens 5 orders, the Take parameter is set as the AVERAGE PRICE OF ALL TRANSACTIONS - Take.
  • loss - this parameter indicates at what% of the total balance critical closing of deals will be triggered in case of a drawdown. If the parameter is specified = 0.4, it means that if the total loss of all transactions exceeds 40% of the balance, all transactions will be closed. We recommend not to set this parameter less than 0.4
  • rsi - period of the RSI indicator.
  • rsibord1 - upper border of the RSi indicator.
  • max_ord - the maximum number of open orders in the grid.
  • max_spread - the size of the broker's maximum spread, at which the robot will open new deals.
  • Magic is a magic number for a robot.
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Experts
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4.7 (1091)
Experts
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
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Jerus Line Scalper is an indicator for scalping on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD pairs. Recommended pairs: M5, M15, M30 and H1. The trading strategy is as follows: as soon as the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow and set take profit to +10 points. Set stop loss at the indicator's stop line. Stop line is displayed in red or blue depending on the indicator signal. Also, the Martingale system can be applied in the system. If a trade is closed at a loss, the next
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Andrey Kozak
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Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
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Andrey Kozak
Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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Andrey Kozak
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
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5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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