AR Canada Lite
- Experts
-
Aleksandr LilaHello.
I am a developer of trading robots and I love what I do. I am in Russia, always answer your questions within 24 hours.
- Version: 1.0
AR Canada Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor optimized for trading USDCAD H1.
The Expert Advisor DOES NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc.
It uses a trading algorithm based on the intersection of two moving averages for analyzing the market conditions. The Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1 to 4. The EA closes positions when Take Profit or Stop Loss are reached.
Parameters
- Lots - lot size;
- MagicNumber = 3 - unique magic number of the EA.
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