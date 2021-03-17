Gemini EA

4.5

NEW VERSION of Gemini:  Changes with signal combinations, SL/TP values and amount of pairs and TF’s available.  Please make sure you download V 1.1 and ONLY use set files for each pair and TF given!  Signal has been updated with this new version.

Gemini is a complex Expert Advisor that uses Awesome Oscillator closing bar price, ATR Ranges and Bar Pattern combinations for opening trades with managing and closing trades based on Bollinger Band Width Ratio’s.  Though the algorithms are constantly monitoring the opening and closing of trades, the TP and SL will close on signals and BBWR range.  The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs.  All Set files will be in comment section. 

Gemini is not overly sensitive to spreads or latency speed with Broker in order to execute trades.  However, the tighter the spread and fastest ping is obviously better.  Back Test results were from worse case of up to 10 spread (variable), up to 3 slippage and 100ms Latency. 

Normal Disclaimer for new traders:  Trading foreign currency exchange on margin and with an Expert Advisor carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Live signal monitoring:

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/936471

 

Features

  • Does not use dangerous methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.);
  • Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your Deposit (although both values change on stop limits and trades as signals progress);
  • Recommended pairs and TF’s: Use only Set files on specific pairs and TF’s.  Set files in Comment Section.
  • No longer FIFO compliant due to extra pairs and TF’s per pair.

Characteristics

  • Magic Number – Use set file (but make sure the number does not match any other EA/Pair in the same terminal)
  • Opening trade: Bar Patterns, ATR, Awesome Oscillator parameters – use Set files for each pair
  • TP/SL values – use Set files for each pair
  • Closing trade: BB Width Ratio Period – use Set files for each pair
  • MM Amount for a new position (Risk %) – adjust to your risk tolerance.  Or set to 0 MM and put in your fixed lot size;
  • Maximum position amount (lot size) – default is 100;
  • Trading Ranges – all optimized already, but if you want the EA to trade within certain TF or pips, you may change.  Changes in these will greatly affect performance good or bad.  Also, all trades now close on Friday.  If you want to leave trades open, change that input to False.  Although, you will get longer float times and less trades.
  • Modify or replace stops/trades – set at true for default;

Please feel free to perform your own back test by downloading the Demo.  Support for EA:

Telegram: https://t.me/constellationEA

Note: the EA may not trade every day.  Check performance in back testing.  Also, this is a LONG TERM strategy.  There will be good and bad weeks.

 


Reviews 4
Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2021.06.09 06:16 
 

excellent secure advisor

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.19 08:45 
 

Good job.

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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Sirius EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
4.5 (2)
Experts
Sirius  is a simple Expert Advisor that uses Price Action level conditions from the MACD Indicator for opening trades with managing and closing trades based on TEMA and BBWR.   Though the algorithms are constantly monitoring the opening and closing of trades, the TP and SL will close on signals and ATR range with possible BE or trailing.   The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. Recommended pairs are listed below.      Working on ot
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Procyon EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
4 (1)
Experts
Procyon  is an automated Expert Advisor that uses the combination of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , Candle Patterns and a relatively new Reflex Indicators to identify Spinning Top Candles in Bullish or Bearish patterns.   The EA has a hard, fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.   Even though the win rate is a little more than 50 percent, the SL is about half of the TP.   So, you will have trades float in high positive sometimes.   Recommended pairs and time frames are located in the Comment section.       
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Draco EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
Experts
Draco is an automated Expert Advisor that uses the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for gauging future price momentum and determines areas of support and resistance.  It also looks at two additional TF’s (M5 and M15) to triple check signals for trade management.  After complex automatic analysis, it will then open and close trades based on candlestick bar ranges and top and bottom prices.    The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. It c
Octans EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
Experts
Octans  is an automated Expert Advisor that uses the   combination of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   and Commodity Channel Index indicators for opening trades and the Heiken Ashi indicator and Bollinger Bands Range to close.  This is a market entry trading system with fixed Stop Loss, target Take Profit while attempting to close trades on signals.  The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. Recommended pairs are in the Comment section.    
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ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.09.19 01:13 
 

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Stephanie Nicole Chavez
1332
Stephanie Nicole Chavez 2021.07.25 20:53 
 

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Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2021.06.09 06:16 
 

excellent secure advisor

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.19 08:45 
 

Good job.

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