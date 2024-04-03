The True Market Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Thomas William Kelly
    Thomas William Kelly

    Thomas William Kelly

    Trading has been something of a passion for me over the last few years.
    Even through the losses and making mistakes I've actually found it enjoyable.
    Yes, I lost of money in the beginning when I thought that I was ready when I wasn't.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 3 April 2024

The Ultimate Indicator For Trading Trend

This indicator clearly shows you the strength of the market in one direction or the other, which means that you can trade knowing you are either with or against the market.

When used in conjunction with the +3R principles you are sure to have some serious results.

The +3R Principles

  • Routine - This is when you trade and how often 
  • Rules - This is the rule you follow 
  • Risk:Reward - This is the percentage amount of your account which is at risk

Whether you trade with an EA or manually you need to ensure you are sticking to the 3 prinicples to ensure you are a successful trader.

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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PowerPlay BullBear
Thomas William Kelly
Experts
Attention Trader: Maximise This 5 Star Trading System +R3 System Is Now In Play Why Is The +R3 PowerPlay BullBear System Different? +R3 trading systems are different because of how they work. In short +R3 systems follow three rules which give consistent performance. By following the +R3 system when trading manually you can have some success by just using one of the laws, but when you combine them you have a trading system which blows everything else out of the water. What Are the 3 Laws To Foll
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