TT MACD indicator

4.67

A classical MACD indicator where both the MACD line and the Signal line are displayed as lines. The difference between MACD and Signal line is displayed as a histogram. A user can change the color and thickness of histogram lines.

So, histogram lines can be grouped into four different groups: positive ascending, positive descending, negative descending and negative ascending.

Multi-currency Dashboard for the indicator is available https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72354


Reviews 17
Hui1211
89
Hui1211 2021.08.11 19:43 
 

Useful indicator for traders!

Chen Yang
118
Chen Yang 2021.04.24 00:15 
 

设计简洁明了 简单高效

Daniel Capitanu
32
Daniel Capitanu 2021.03.03 00:00 
 

Quite accurate!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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TT Range
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT Range – EMA & ATR Channel Indicator TT Range is a trend-following channel indicator built around an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with ATR-based dynamic levels . The core concept is that the EMA acts as a price magnet —when price moves too far away from the average, it has a strong tendency to revert back toward it. The indicator plots adaptive upper and lower levels around the EMA, forming a volatility-based range that adjusts to current market conditions. These levels help trade
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ScaleOut and BreakEven
Tomislav Turcin
4 (1)
Utilities
This simple utility EA designed for managing the open trades. For all open trades when the certain amount of profit is reached it closes a part of the position and moves the Stop Loss to breakeven level. EA has following entry parameters:  - Scale-out lots: defines the size of the position that we want to close when profit is reached  - Scale-out profit: defines the profit in points when we want to scale out  - Breakeven profit: defines how many points above/below breakeven value we want to put
TT Arrows
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT Arrows is a trend based indicator that very succesfully predicts the start of the new trend.  The indicator is working with all trading instruments and in M5, M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. Up arrow signals a good time to enter a bullish trade while down arrow signals a good time to enter a bearish trade. The trade should be taken when the candle that has the arrow is closed. Following this strategy you will have have a high percentage of winning trades. Enjoy!
TT Macd Dashboard
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT MACD Dashboard is multi-time frame and multi-currency market scanner. It is telling you the value of MACD and MACD histogram (a difference between MACD line and Signal line) in a form of small rectangle. If MACD value is above zero (MACD is bullish). Rectangle border color is bullish (Navy by default).  If MACD value is below zero (MACD is bearish). Rectangle border color is bearish (OrangeRed by default). If MACD histogram is rising and above zero (Bullish histogram). Rectangle color is bull
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Shanita Moore
28
Shanita Moore 2022.10.22 20:56 
 

Indicator looks nice. However, it's saved as ex4. I cannot utilize it if it is not a .dll file. So, hopefully I can actually use it someday, once I figure out how to convert it.

Helmut Huber
140
Helmut Huber 2022.07.24 23:42 
 

Useful for traders

DREECKOVICH
64
DREECKOVICH 2022.07.06 08:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eugene Obrien
65
Eugene Obrien 2021.11.13 15:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trader366
14
Trader366 2021.09.23 14:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hui1211
89
Hui1211 2021.08.11 19:43 
 

Useful indicator for traders!

Matheus Vermeiren
18
Matheus Vermeiren 2021.05.22 07:37 
 

works hard on every chart :/

Chen Yang
118
Chen Yang 2021.04.24 00:15 
 

设计简洁明了 简单高效

Daniel Capitanu
32
Daniel Capitanu 2021.03.03 00:00 
 

Quite accurate!

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2021.03.01 21:50 
 

Very good ¡¡¡¡¡

Jolayemi Oyebola
38
Jolayemi Oyebola 2021.02.11 19:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vasanton
108
vasanton 2021.02.08 18:51 
 

A useful indicator, I liked it. Thanks.

samOsman2020
18
samOsman2020 2021.01.05 15:33 
 

it is very helpfull indicator.thanks

Tesifonte
14
Tesifonte 2020.11.10 19:56 
 

Provando aun no tengo una opinion contrastada.

Ertan Alt
56
Ertan Alt 2020.06.11 18:25 
 

Great, thank you! Can be set to look like on Tradingview. Just too bad, that the colors and width cannot be stored in *.set :( Else would bei 6-stars Can you add that maybe?

SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.05.09 00:24 
 

love it

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.17 15:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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