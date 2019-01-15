TT MACD indicator
- Indicators
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Tomislav TurcinI am an independent Forex trader from Croatia with 12 years of trading experience. Also, I am a very skillful MQL4/MQL5 programmer.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 January 2021
A classical MACD indicator where both the MACD line and the Signal line are displayed as lines. The difference between MACD and Signal line is displayed as a histogram. A user can change the color and thickness of histogram lines.
So, histogram lines can be grouped into four different groups: positive ascending, positive descending, negative descending and negative ascending.
Multi-currency Dashboard for the indicator is available https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72354
Useful indicator for traders!