TT MACD indicator

A classical MACD indicator where both the MACD line and the Signal line are displayed as lines. The difference between MACD and Signal line is displayed as a histogram. A user can change the color and thickness of histogram lines.

So, histogram lines can be grouped into four different groups: positive ascending, positive descending, negative descending and negative ascending.

Multi-currency Dashboard for the indicator is available https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72354





