VolumeMS — Volume Indicator with Overbought/Oversold Zones on the Price Chart (Free)

Volume Strength is a volume indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on the Time Segmented Volume (TSV) concept. It shows not only the volume magnitude but also whether buyers or sellers dominate the volume in each bar. In addition, it projects key price levels directly onto the main chart.

What the indicator does:

📊 Volume Strength Histogram — dark green bars indicate buyer dominance, while dark red bars indicate seller dominance. The gray line represents a smoothed value for trend evaluation.

🔢 Current Bar Strength — the corner of the indicator window displays the current bar's strength as a percentage (0–100%) relative to recent history, along with an ▲/▼ arrow showing whether the strength is increasing or decreasing.

📈 Fibonacci Levels on the Price Chart — the indicator builds a classic Fibonacci grid (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%) using the High/Low range over the selected period and draws it as dashed lines directly on the main price chart rather than in the indicator window. Levels near the upper range are marked as the Overbought Zone, while levels near the lower range are marked as the Oversold Zone, with the percentage and exact price displayed next to each level.

Main settings:

Volume flow calculation and smoothing period

Normalization window for bar strength percentage

Period and thresholds for overbought/oversold zones

Full customization of colors, fonts, and visibility for all elements

Who is it for:

Traders who use volume to confirm price movements

Traders who trade price rebounds from levels without switching to a separate Fibonacci tool

Scalpers and intraday traders who need to quickly identify whether buyers or sellers are in control

⚠️ The indicator does not generate direct Buy/Sell signals. It is a visualization tool for volume strength and potential price zones, designed to support trading decisions when combined with other forms of analysis.