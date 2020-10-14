Gold Snake Trends

"Grow together!"

"Cooperative QQ:556024"

"Cooperation wechat:556024"

"Cooperative email:556024@qq.com"









"The trend is forming or dying, and following the dancing snake circling, moving forward together, never giving up

"Clearly visible long and short judgment, follow it!"

"The twisted snake is the ladder leading to the trend, step by step, ascend and descend!"

"We are good friends with Trend, and Shock is also our best partner!"

"Grow together!"





Index content:

1. The benchmark price, refer to the benchmark price. In the short term, the price fluctuates continuously and disorderly, and the short-term fate will appear unpredictable

2. Reference trend direction

3. Multi-variety and multi-period trend display

Note: There is a limit of 20 varieties at most, otherwise the system will freeze.





Suggest:

Weaken the short-term fluctuations of the K-line and follow the mid-to-long-term trend.