Market Dynamics
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 17 October 2022
- Activations: 5
Market Dynamics is for trend scalping. The blue is buy and red is sell. The lines are areas of price consolidation and regular bar candles are non decided. The price will consolidate between the support and resistance lines and then there is an breakout of price action out of the areas. Pic areas to scalp above or below and follow the main trends or day trade for scalps.
How to:
- Blue is up
- Red is down
- Regular bar candles is undecided market
- Trade with major trends and breakouts of s/r levels with extra confirmation