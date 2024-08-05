Speed Indicator for MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
This MQL5 Speed Indicator script calculates the average speed of price movements for a selected financial instrument over a specified period. It uses the arithmetic mean to determine the average speed, which is computed by dividing the distance (change in price) by the time interval. The indicator then displays this value as a histogram in a separate window.
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Average Speed Calculation:
- The speed is calculated using the formula v = d t v = \frac{d}{t} v=td, where d d d is the price difference between consecutive periods, and t t t is the time frame in minutes.
- The average speed is calculated using the arithmetic mean formula A = 1 n ∑ i = 1 n v i A = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^{n} v_i A=n1∑i=1nvi, where n n n is the number of periods.
- The speed is expressed in points per minute.
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Input Parameters:
- n : Number of periods used in the calculation.
- price : The price type used for calculation (e.g., close, high, low).
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Buffers:
- OutputBuffer[] : Stores the calculated average speed values to be displayed on the chart.