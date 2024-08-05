Speed Indicator for MT5

This MQL5 Speed Indicator script calculates the average speed of price movements for a selected financial instrument over a specified period. It uses the arithmetic mean to determine the average speed, which is computed by dividing the distance (change in price) by the time interval. The indicator then displays this value as a histogram in a separate window.

  • Average Speed Calculation:

    • The speed is calculated using the formula v = d t v = \frac{d}{t} v=td, where d d d is the price difference between consecutive periods, and t t t is the time frame in minutes.
    • The average speed is calculated using the arithmetic mean formula A = 1 n ∑ i = 1 n v i A = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^{n} v_i A=n1i=1nvi, where n n n is the number of periods.
    • The speed is expressed in points per minute.

  • Input Parameters:

    • n : Number of periods used in the calculation.
    • price : The price type used for calculation (e.g., close, high, low).

  • Buffers:

    • OutputBuffer[] : Stores the calculated average speed values to be displayed on the chart.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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