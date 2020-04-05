Aegis XAU Extreme Edition





Overview

Aegis XAU Extreme Edition is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD M1.

Rather than trading throughout the entire day, it focuses only on carefully selected trading sessions identified through extensive historical testing. By avoiding





statistically unfavorable hours, the EA aims to improve overall trading efficiency while maintaining consistent long-term performance.

The strategy combines:

EMA Trend Filter





EMA Pullback Entry

ADX Trend Strength Filter

ATR Volatility Filter

ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit

No martingale.

No grid.

No averaging.

Only disciplined trend-following with strict entry conditions.





Long-Term Verification

This EA has been tested across multiple market conditions.

Period PF DD Trades 7 Years Forward 1.95 16.54% 269 7 Years 1.98 10.61% 842 2 Years 1.89 18.10% 235 2026 1.93 30.88% 40

The strategy maintains stable profitability across different testing periods without changing the trading logic.





Optimized Trading Sessions

The EA trades only during statistically favorable hours.

Disabled server hours:

00-02, 04-05, 08, 13-16, 19, 22-23

This time filter was developed through extensive optimization and historical performance analysis.





Risk Profile

The trading logic never changes.

Only the lot size changes.

Choose the profile that matches your risk tolerance.

Lot Status 0.01 Conservative 0.08 Stable 0.32 Standard 0.62 ⭐ Recommended (Balanced) 1.26 Growth 1.87 Dynamic 2.45 Aggressive 2.80 👑 Flagship (Extreme)





Recommended Deposit

Recommended minimum deposit:

USD 3,000

At Lot 0.01:

PF : 1.70

DD : 9.35%

Trades : 248

This provides an excellent balance between drawdown and capital efficiency.





Main Strategy

Trend Detection

EMA Fast = 13

EMA Slow = 109

Entry Timing

Pullback EMA = 51

Trend Strength Filter

ADX(30) > 34

Volatility Filter

ATR(18) > 0.0051

Risk Management

Stop Loss = ATR × 3

Take Profit = ATR × 64





Features

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ ATR Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ ATR Dynamic Take Profit

✔ Trend Strength Filter (ADX)

✔ Pullback Entry Logic

✔ Optimized Trading Sessions

✔ Long-Term Verified

✔ Forward Tested

✔ Multiple Risk Profiles





Important

This EA is designed for XAUUSD M1 only.

Changing the strategy parameters may significantly affect performance.

For most users, Balanced (Lot 0.62) is recommended as it offers the best balance between profitability and drawdown.

Although tested on multiple symbols and timeframes, XAUUSD M1 produced the most robust and statistically significant long-term results.



