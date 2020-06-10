Load History

4

Script to load history of a symbol on determined timeframe (default M1).


It is extracted from the MQL5 documentation:


https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/timeseries_access


Adapted by Renato Fiche Junior

#melhoresferramentas #renato #larissasihle #aguiatraders


Parâmetros de Entrada


- Start datetime: the initial datetime from the history will be loaded

- Timeframe to be loaded: period that will be loaded


Reviews 3
Valter Barbosa De Oliveira Junior
241
Valter Barbosa De Oliveira Junior 2021.11.13 19:15 
 

It works very well! Note that before using the script it is necessary to configure the parameter "Max bar in chart" to "Unlimited" in the "Options" menu of MT5, on the "Charts" tab and restart MT5.

Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2021.09.18 04:29 
 

This tool worked perfectly for me. Thanks to the developer.

Note: In the "Options" menu of MT5, the parameter "Max bar in chart" must be set to "Unlimited" for this tool to work properly. After doing this, restart MT5 for the configuration to be applied.

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Valter Barbosa De Oliveira Junior
241
Valter Barbosa De Oliveira Junior 2021.11.13 19:15 
 

It works very well! Note that before using the script it is necessary to configure the parameter "Max bar in chart" to "Unlimited" in the "Options" menu of MT5, on the "Charts" tab and restart MT5.

Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2021.09.18 04:29 
 

This tool worked perfectly for me. Thanks to the developer.

Note: In the "Options" menu of MT5, the parameter "Max bar in chart" must be set to "Unlimited" for this tool to work properly. After doing this, restart MT5 for the configuration to be applied.

Alexey Barkalov
254
Alexey Barkalov 2021.08.26 12:34 
 

Не выполняет работу, после загрузки в тестере также отсутствует исторические данные за выбранный период, так что немного непонятна его функциональность.

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