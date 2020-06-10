Load History
- Utilities
-
Renato Fiche JuniorI am a trader and software developer (C#, Java, MQL 4 and 5 etc).
- Version: 1.0
Script to load history of a symbol on determined timeframe (default M1).
It is extracted from the MQL5 documentation:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/timeseries_access
Adapted by Renato Fiche Junior
#melhoresferramentas #renato #larissasihle #aguiatraders
Parâmetros de Entrada
- Start datetime: the initial datetime from the history will be loaded
- Timeframe to be loaded: period that will be loaded
It works very well! Note that before using the script it is necessary to configure the parameter "Max bar in chart" to "Unlimited" in the "Options" menu of MT5, on the "Charts" tab and restart MT5.