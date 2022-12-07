One MA Version Lock Profit EA

This robot Ea with ONE MA Indicators.

*** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF and MULTI TIMEFRAME ***

ATTENTION !!! - In the backtest, you cannot use multi time frames because there is only one time frame available. - For accurate results it is better to use a cent account with a 1 month rental period.



ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99. After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.

LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860



HOW TO SETTING EA ONE MA VERSION:



:+:, Setting_ONE MA="------- ( Setting Strategy 1MA ) -------"; - Ma1_Period=7; - Ma_Mode =0; = If Bid > MA = BUY = if Ask < MA = SELL :+:, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------"; - MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; - MaxOpenSellOrders=5; - lotsbuy=0.01; - lotssell=0.01; - multi_lot=2; - step_open_orders=100; :+:, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------"; - TP=500; - SL=2000; - TrailingStop=10; :+:, EA_Indicators=1. ONE MA VERSION :+:, Hedging=false; :+:, Use_MaxSpread=true; :+:, MaxSpread=50; :+:, MaxLot=1; :+:, Minimal Profit in money=2; :+:, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; :+:, Stoploss_in_Money=1000; :+:, Stoploss_in %=50;

You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.



:+:. ONE MA VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

:+:. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ONE MA VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.

:+:. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

:+:. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



:+:. With Ea ONE MA VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.



:+:. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



:+:. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

:+:. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

:+:. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.

ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!



















