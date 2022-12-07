One MA Version Lock Profit EA
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 29.29
- Updated: 7 December 2022
- Activations: 10
This robot Ea with ONE MA Indicators.
*** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF and MULTI TIMEFRAME ***
ATTENTION !!!
- In the backtest, you cannot use multi time frames because there is only one time frame available.
- For accurate results it is better to use a cent account with a 1 month rental period.
ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99.
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860
HOW TO SETTING EA ONE MA VERSION:
:+:, Setting_ONE MA="------- ( Setting Strategy 1MA ) -------";
- Ma1_Period=7;
- Ma_Mode =0;
= If Bid > MA = BUY
= if Ask < MA = SELL
:+:, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
- lotsbuy=0.01;
- lotssell=0.01;
- multi_lot=2;
- step_open_orders=100;
:+:, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;
- SL=2000;
- TrailingStop=10;
:+:, EA_Indicators=1. ONE MA VERSION
:+:, Hedging=false;
:+:, Use_MaxSpread=true;
:+:, MaxSpread=50;
:+:, MaxLot=1;
:+:, Minimal Profit in money=2;
:+:, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
:+:, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
:+:, Stoploss_in %=50;
You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.
:+:. ONE MA VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).
:+:. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ONE MA VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.
:+:. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
:+:. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
:+:. With Ea ONE MA VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.
:+:. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
:+:. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
:+:. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
:+:. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!