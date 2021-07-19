Trading Strategies

Parameter Setting EA Lock Profit

19 July 2021, 02:30
Supomo
Supomo
0
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This article aims to understand how to set up EA Lock Profit, so that there are no errors in running the EA.

LOCK PROFIT EA is All strategy in one EA.

Automatic EA,Manual,Panel indicators(signal indicator),Local copy trading,Send notification(mobile,email,STP),Target profit perday.

If we are going to run an EA robot we must know what to do before running on a real account.

Please carefully understand each parameter in the settings !!!!!

Visual Mode in metatrader 4 :



VISUAL PARAMETERS SETTING :


LOCK PROFIT


LOCK PROFIT2


LOCK PROFIT3


LOCK PROFIT4


EA LOCK PROFIT PARAMETER DEFAULT :


Copyright_©_2022 ="By: putrivio.2009@gmail.com";

expert mode=Auto/Manual;

Copier mode=Provider/Copier;

Multilot (for Copier)=1.0;

Slippage=10; ==> slip/gap/latency.

EA_Indicator =     1. 1 Candle (C[1]>O[1]=Buy)

                           2. 2 Candle (C[1]>O[1]&C[0]>O[0]=Buy)

                           3. 1 MA version

                           4. 2 MA version

                           5. Zigzag version

                           6. Currency strength (GBP,EUR,AUD,USD)

                           7. iClose Multi Timefrime (1M & 1H)

                           8. iOpen Multi Timefrime (1M & 1H)

                           9. Currency strength (GBP,EUR,AUD,NZD,USD)

                         10. Fibonacci(Support,Pivotpoint & Resistant)

                         11. MACD version

                         12. RSI & CCI version

                         13. Candle(D1) [iC(0)>=iH(0)] = BUY

                         14. Signal BUY > Signal SELL = BUY

                         15. Signal BUY > 50 && Signal BUY < 500 = BUY

                         16. Alligator version

                         17. Ichimoku version

                         18. ADX version

                         19. Stochastic version

                         20. Parabolic SAR version


Trade_on_New_Candle=false; ==> If (true) = Only trade in new candle.

openbuy=true; ==> If (false) = Only trade in sell orders.

opensell=true; ==> If (false) = Only trade in buy orders.

Set_Target="------- ( TARGET LOCK PROFIT PERDAY ) -------";

Lock Profit Perday_in % = 2; ==> If target growth in % is achived EA stop open orders in this day.

Lock Profit Perday_in money = 10; ==> If target profit perday (in money) is achived EA stop open orders in this day.

Set_Trailing="------- ( SETTING TRAILING STOP ) -------";

Trailing_Only_Profit=true; ==> Trailing stop only if order profit in percent or money.

Trailing Profit in % = 1;

Trailing Profit in Money = 2;

Set_Spreads="------- ( SETTING SPREAD ) -------";

Use_MaxSpread=true; ==> if true = Open order only if < Maxspread

MaxSpread=50;

Set_Orders="------- ( SETTING ORDERS ) -------";

MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;

MaxOpenSellOrders=5;

Double_Orders = 1.5;

Set_Lots="------- ( SETTING LOTS ) -------";

Use_Automatic_Lot=false; ==> if true = minlot per 1000 usd = 0.01

Min_Lot_Per_1000_USD = 0.01; ==> Only if Use_Automatic_Lot = true.

lotsbuy=0.01;

lotssell=0.01;

MaxLot=1;

MultiLot=Multiple/Addition;

Multiple_lot = 1; ==> For setting Multiple mode

Addition_lot=0.01; ==> For setting Addition mode

Set_Takeprofit="------- ( SETTING TAKEPROFIT ) -------";

ONE_TP=false; ==> if true = all take profit is same price(one price).

Takeprofit_in_pips = 500;

Set_Stoploss="------- ( SETTING STOPLOSS ) -------";

ONE_SL=false; ==> if true = all stop loss is same price(one price).

Stoploss_in_pips = 2000;

Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

Stoploss in % = 100;

TrailingStop_in_pips = 30;

Set_Hedging="------- ( SETTING HEDGING ) -------";

Use_Hedging =false; ==> If (true) = EA trade with hedging/locking.

Max_Open_Hedging=1; ==> If (1) = EA trade with hedging only if buy/sell between 1 open orders.

Set_Martin="------- ( SETTING MARTINGALE ) -------";

Use_Martingale=true; ==> if floating in minus step_open_orders EA open order again.

step_open_orders=500;

Set_Antimarti="------- ( SETTING ANTI_MARTINGALE ) -------";

Use_Anti_Martingale=false; ==> if true = if profit in step_open_order EA open order again.

step_open_order=50;

Set_Trade_With_time="------- ( SETTING TRADE_WITH_TIME ) -------";

Time_Start_Trade = 3;

Time_Stop_Trade = 20;

Close_All_Orders_with_Time = false; ==> if true = every (Time_Stop_Trade = 20)EA close all orders.

Magicbuy=515;

Magicsell=151;

Send_Mail=true;

Send_FTP=true;

Send_Notification=true;


Setting_strategy_3_dan_4="------- ( Setting Strategy 1MA dan 2MA) -------";

Ma1_Period=7;

Ma2_period=14;

Ma_Mode=0;

setting_strategy_5="------- ( Setting Strategy ZIGZAG ) -------";

inpdepth=12;

deviation=5;

backstep=3;

Setting_strategy_11="------- ( Setting Strategy MACD ) -------";

fast_ema_period=12;

slow_ema_period=26;

signal_period=9;

MACDOpenLevel =3;

MACDCloseLevel=2;

MATrendPeriod=26;

MA_MODE=1;

Setting_strategy_12= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------";

Rsi_Period        = 14;

Fast_Sma          = 2;

Slow_Sma          = 6;

Fast_Cci          = 34;

Slow_Cci          = 175;

Setting_strategy_14_dan_15= "------- ( Setting Timeframe ) -------";

Timeframe=D1;

Setting_strategy_16= "------- ( Setting Strategy ALLIGATOR ) -------";

AlliggatorMODE  = 2; // 0=SMA,1=EMA,2=SSMA,3=LWMA

jaw_period=13;

jaw_shift=8;

teeth_period=8;

teeth_shift=5;

lips_period=5;

lips_shift=3;

Setting_strategy_17= "------- ( Setting Strategy Ichimoku ) -------";

Tenkan_sen=9;

Kijun_sen=26;

Senkou_span=52;

Setting_strategy_18= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";

period_ADX=28;

Setting_strategy_19= "------- ( Setting Strategy Stochastic ) -------";

k_period=5;

d_period=3;

slowing=2;

setting_strategy_20="------- ( Setting Strategy Parabolic SAR ) -------";

SarStep=0.002;

SarMax=0.2;

Setting_strategy_21= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI ) -------";

Rsi_period= 14;

Signal_buy= 30;

Signal_sell= 70;


Variant EA Lock Profit :



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#Ea lock profit, parameter setting ea lock profit