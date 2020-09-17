Lock Profit EA

Ea with multi strategies,multi indicators, multi filters and new Lock Profit.

.... NEW VERSION WITH INDICATORS OPTIONAL ON OR OFF (MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR) ....

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 499!

After that, the price will be raised to $ 999.

Ea strategy consists of more than 5 optional indicators,also equipped with multi filters : MaxSpread, MaxLot and money management. 

  • Automatic  EA (With 6 indicator optional TRUE or FALSE)
  • Manual trade (Buy,Sell,Trailing stop,Close buy,Close sell,Close profit,Close all)
  • Local copy trading
  • Full Panel indicators (SnR,Fibonacci,Currency strength,trade panel)
  • Push notification,email,STP
  • ALLINONE EA (All strategy in one EA)
  • Hedging (on/off),martingale (on/off),anti martingale (on/off)
  • Single order,double order
  • Stoploss in money,in%,in pips
  • Takeprofit in money,in%,in pips
  • Target lock profit perday (in money/ in %),etc.

LIVE SIGNAL AND EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵


https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products 

-  If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's. -  You can backtest it on a demo, if you want please order the paid version


The advantages of Ea Lock Profit are: 
  • 1. Lock Profit EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit.
  • 2. When Ea open orders and are floating, with Lock Profit EA can close all positions with a profit.
  • 3. With Ea Lock Profit, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit.
  • 4. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 .
  • 5. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots). 
  • 6. - Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

HOW TO SETTING EA LOCK PROFIT:

1, EA Indicators optional ON or OFF : MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.

2, Hedging=false;

3, Use_MaxSpread=true;

4, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders

5, MaxLot=20;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell

##  Target_profit_perday=50;==>New version only can work on forward test..!!!

6, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell

7, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=50;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (50).

8, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

9, Stoploss_in %=50;

10,  Setting Martingale= ( MARTINGALE );

-   MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy

-   MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell

-   lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy

-   lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell

-   multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders

-   step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders

11,  SET_SL_TP= ( SETTING SL/TP ) ;

-   TP=500;==>Take profit in pips

-   SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips

-   TrailingStop=10;==>in pips

12,  Setting_strategy_3_dan_4= ( Setting Strategy 1MA dan 2MA) ;

-    Ma1_Period=7;

-    Ma2_period=14;

-    Ma_Mode=0;

13,  setting_strategy_5="------- ( Setting Strategy ZIGZAG ) -------";

-    inpdepth=12;

-    deviation=5;

-    backstep=3;

14,  Setting_strategy_11="------- ( Setting Strategy MACD ) -------";

-    fast_ema_period=12;

-    slow_ema_period=26;

-    signal_period=9;

-    MACDOpenLevel =3;

-    MACDCloseLevel=2;

-    MATrendPeriod=26;

-    MA_MODE=1;

15,  Setting_strategy_12= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------";

-    Rsi_Period        = 14;

-    Fast_Sma          = 2;

-    Slow_Sma          = 6;

-    Fast_Cci          = 34;

-    Slow_Cci          = 175;

16,  Setting_strategy_14_dan_15= "------- ( Setting Timeframe ) -------";

-    Timeframe=1440;


ATTENTION !!!!!

==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!

FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.

THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!


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2 (1)
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
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Ivan Simonika
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
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2.33 (3)
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Khalid Alamoudi
277
Khalid Alamoudi 2021.04.15 15:41 
 

Sorry to say that after running it on test strategy on several pairs and XAUUSA the outcome very poor. I used the default settings and even different settings but same poor result. I believe for such results it is very expensive ea.

Supomo
7018
Reply from developer Supomo 2021.04.15 16:39
Sorry for your poor test results, but there is an ea setting that cannot be run in the test, namely target_profit_perday. If target_profit_perday is reached EA will stop opening trades and will return to running when the day changes !!! please wait I will immediately upgrade my EA to the latest version with some changes ... !!!!
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