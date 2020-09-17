Lock Profit EA
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 30.30
- Updated: 6 December 2022
- Activations: 10
Ea with multi strategies,multi indicators, multi filters and new Lock Profit.
.... NEW VERSION WITH INDICATORS OPTIONAL ON OR OFF (MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR) ....
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 499!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 999.
Ea strategy consists of more than 5 optional indicators,also equipped with multi filters : MaxSpread, MaxLot and money management.
- Automatic EA (With 6 indicator optional TRUE or FALSE)
- Manual trade (Buy,Sell,Trailing stop,Close buy,Close sell,Close profit,Close all)
- Local copy trading
- Full Panel indicators (SnR,Fibonacci,Currency strength,trade panel)
- Push notification,email,STP
- ALLINONE EA (All strategy in one EA)
- Hedging (on/off),martingale (on/off),anti martingale (on/off)
- Single order,double order
- Stoploss in money,in%,in pips
- Takeprofit in money,in%,in pips
- Target lock profit perday (in money/ in %),etc.
LIVE SIGNAL AND EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
- 1. Lock Profit EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit.
- 2. When Ea open orders and are floating, with Lock Profit EA can close all positions with a profit.
- 3. With Ea Lock Profit, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit.
- 4. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 .
- 5. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- 6. - Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
HOW TO SETTING EA LOCK PROFIT:
1, EA Indicators optional ON or OFF : MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
2, Hedging=false;
3, Use_MaxSpread=true;
4, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders
5, MaxLot=20;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell
## Target_profit_perday=50;==>New version only can work on forward test..!!!
6, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell
7, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=50;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (50).
8, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
9, Stoploss_in %=50;
10, Setting Martingale= ( MARTINGALE );
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell
- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy
- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell
- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders
- step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders
11, SET_SL_TP= ( SETTING SL/TP ) ;
- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips
- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips
- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips
12, Setting_strategy_3_dan_4= ( Setting Strategy 1MA dan 2MA) ;
- Ma1_Period=7;
- Ma2_period=14;
- Ma_Mode=0;
13, setting_strategy_5="------- ( Setting Strategy ZIGZAG ) -------";
- inpdepth=12;
- deviation=5;
- backstep=3;
14, Setting_strategy_11="------- ( Setting Strategy MACD ) -------";
- fast_ema_period=12;
- slow_ema_period=26;
- signal_period=9;
- MACDOpenLevel =3;
- MACDCloseLevel=2;
- MATrendPeriod=26;
- MA_MODE=1;
15, Setting_strategy_12= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------";
- Rsi_Period = 14;
- Fast_Sma = 2;
- Slow_Sma = 6;
- Fast_Cci = 34;
- Slow_Cci = 175;
16, Setting_strategy_14_dan_15= "------- ( Setting Timeframe ) -------";
- Timeframe=1440;
ATTENTION !!!!!
==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!
ATTENTION !!!!!
==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!
Sorry to say that after running it on test strategy on several pairs and XAUUSA the outcome very poor. I used the default settings and even different settings but same poor result. I believe for such results it is very expensive ea.