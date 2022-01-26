M A C D Version Lock Profit EA

Ea with indicators M A C D (Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence).





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LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860



The advantages of Ea MACD VERSION are:



=>. With Ea MACD VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.=>. MACD VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)

=>. When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with MACD VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit

=>. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

=>. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).

=>. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



=>. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

=>. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

=>. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.

- You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version

- Please note !!!

==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!

HOW TO SETTING EA MACD VERSION:





//*, Setting_MACD VERSION="------- ( Setting Strategy MACD ) -------";

- fast_ema_period=6;

- slow_ema_period=13;

- signal_period=5;

- MACDOpenLevel =3;

- MACDCloseLevel=2;

=>, EA_Indicators=1. MACD VERSION

=>, Hedging=false;

=>, Use_MaxSpread=true;

=>, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders

=>, MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell

//*, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips

- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips

- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips

==>, Targat_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test

=>, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell

=>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (50).Then restart robot ea again

=>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

=>, Stoploss_in %=50;

//*, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell

- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy

- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell

- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders

- step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders



