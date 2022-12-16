R S I Version Lock Profit EA

Ea with indicators R S I (Relative Strength Index).

*** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF and MULTI TIMEFRAME ***

ATTENTION !!! - In the backtest, you cannot use multi time frames because there is only one time frame available. - For accurate results it is better to use a cent account with a 1 month rental period.

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.

LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵









!!. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

!!. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



!!. With Ea RSI VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.

!!. RSI VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

!!. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with RSI VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.

!!. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



!!. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

!!. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

!!. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.









oo>, Setting_RSI VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI ) -------";

- Rsi_Period = 14;

oo>, EA_Indicators=1. RSI VERSION

oo>, Target_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test.

oo>, Hedging=false;

oo>, Use_MaxSpread=true;

oo>, MaxSpread=50;

oo>, MaxLot=1;

oo>, Minimal Profit in money=2;

oo>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;

oo>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

oo>, Stoploss_in %=50;

oo>, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;

- lotsbuy=0.01;

- lotssell=0.01;

- multi_lot=2;

- step_open_orders=200;

oo>, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;

- SL=2000;

- TrailingStop=10;



ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!



















