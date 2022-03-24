ZigZag Version Lock Profit EA

>>. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.

>>. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).

- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

>>. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

>>. ZIGZAG VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

>>. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ZIGZAG VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.

>>. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

>>. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).

>>. With Ea ZIGZAG VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.

>>. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.