ZigZag Version Lock Profit EA
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 27.27
- Updated: 24 March 2022
- Activations: 10
Ea Indicators ZIGZAG. Ea strategy consists of more than 15 strategies, and is also equipped with multi filters, including: MaxSpread, MaxLot and money management.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860
The advantages of Ea ZIGZAG VERSION are:
>>. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
>>. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
>>. ZIGZAG VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).
>>. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ZIGZAG VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.
>>. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
>>. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
>>. With Ea ZIGZAG VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.
>>. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
PARAMETERS SETTING EA ZIGZAG VERSION:
<>, setting_strategy_5="------- ( Setting Strategy ZIGZAG ) -------";
- inpdepth=12;
- deviation=5;
- backstep=3;
>>, EA_Indicators=1. ZIGZAG VERSION
>>, Hedging=false;
>>, Use_MaxSpread=true;
>>, Target_profit_perday=50 >> only can work on forward test.
>>, MaxSpread=50;
>>, MaxLot=1;
>>, Minimal Profit in money=2;
>>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
>>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
>>, Stoploss_in %=50;
>>, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
- lotsbuy=0.01;
- lotssell=0.01;
- multi_lot=2;
- step_open_orders=200;
>>, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;
- SL=2000;
- TrailingStop=10;
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!