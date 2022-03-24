Alligator Version Lock Profit Ea
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 21.21
- Updated: 24 March 2022
- Activations: 10
The Robot Ea with Indicators ALLIGATOR. PARAMETERS SETTING EA ALLIGATOR VERSION:
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
(::), AlliggatorMODE = 2; // 0=SMA,1=EMA,2=SSMA,3=LWMA
--> jaw_period=13;
--> jaw_shift=8;
--> teeth_period=8;
--> teeth_shift=5;
--> lips_period=5;
--> lips_shift=3;
(::), EA_Indicators=1. ALLIGATOR VERSION
(::), Hedging=false;
(::), Use_MaxSpread=true;
(::), MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders
(::), MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell
(::), Target_profit_perday=50;==> only can work on forward test
(::), Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell
(::), Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (25).Then restart robot ea again
(::), Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
(::), Stoploss_in %=50;
(::), Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell
- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy
- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell
- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders
- step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders
(::), SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips
- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips
- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips
EA ALLIGATOR VERSION are:
(**). With Ea ALLIGATOR VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.
(**). Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
(**). ALLIGATOR EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)
(**). When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ALLIGATOR EA can close all positions with a profit
(**). You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
(**). You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
(**). - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
(**). For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
(**). suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!