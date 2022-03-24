Alligator Version Lock Profit Ea

The Robot Ea with Indicators ALLIGATOR.

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.



LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860









(::), AlliggatorMODE = 2; // 0=SMA,1=EMA,2=SSMA,3=LWMA

--> jaw_period=13;

--> jaw_shift=8;

--> teeth_period=8;

--> teeth_shift=5;

--> lips_period=5;

--> lips_shift=3;

(::), EA_Indicators=1. ALLIGATOR VERSION

(::), Hedging=false;

(::), Use_MaxSpread=true;

(::), MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders

(::), MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell

(::), Target_profit_perday=50;==> only can work on forward test

(::), Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell

(::), Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (25).Then restart robot ea again

(::), Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

(::), Stoploss_in %=50;

(::), Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell

- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy

- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell

- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders

- step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders

(::), SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips

- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips

- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips





(**). With Ea ALLIGATOR VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.



(**). Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.

(**). ALLIGATOR EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)

(**). When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ALLIGATOR EA can close all positions with a profit

(**). You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

(**). You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).

(**). - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

(**). For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

(**). suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.





==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!



ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!



















