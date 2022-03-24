One Candle Version Lock Profit EA
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 26.26
- Updated: 24 March 2022
- Activations: 10
Ea with indicators ONE CANDLE
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
SETTING PARAMETERS EA ONE CANDLE VERSION:
@@, Setting_ONE CANDLE=If iClose [1] > iOpen [1] = Buy
@@, EA_Indicators=1. ONE CANDLE VERSION
@@, Hedging=false;
@@, Use_MaxSpread=true;
@@, MaxSpread=50;
@@, MaxLot=1;
@@, Minimal Profit in money=2;
@@, Target_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test
@@, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
@@, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
@@, Stoploss_in %=50;
@@, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
- lotsbuy=0.01;
- lotssell=0.01;
- multi_lot=2;
- step_open_orders=200;
@@, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;
- SL=2000;
- TrailingStop=10;
The advantages of Ea ONE CANDLE VERSION are:
@. Can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
@. Can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
@. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ONE CANDLE VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.
@. With Ea ONE CANDLE VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.
@. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
@. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
@. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
@. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!