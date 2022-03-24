One Candle Version Lock Profit EA

Ea with indicators ONE CANDLE

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LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860



SETTING PARAMETERS EA ONE CANDLE VERSION:



@@, Setting_ONE CANDLE=If iClose [1] > iOpen [1] = Buy @@, EA_Indicators=1. ONE CANDLE VERSION @@, Hedging=false; @@, Use_MaxSpread=true; @@, MaxSpread=50; @@, MaxLot=1; @@, Minimal Profit in money=2; @@, Target_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test @@, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; @@, Stoploss_in_Money=1000; @@, Stoploss_in %=50; @@, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------"; - MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; - MaxOpenSellOrders=5; - lotsbuy=0.01; - lotssell=0.01; - multi_lot=2; - step_open_orders=200; @@, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------"; - TP=500; - SL=2000; - TrailingStop=10;

The advantages of Ea ONE CANDLE VERSION are:



@. Can use a hedging strategy (true / false). @. Can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).

@. ONE CANDLE VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

@. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ONE CANDLE VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.

@. With Ea ONE CANDLE VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.



@. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



@. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

@. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

@. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.



