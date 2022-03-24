Fibonacci Version Lock Profit EA

Ea with Indicators FIBONACCI, multi filters and new Lock Profit.

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $ 99!

After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.

LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products 

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860


SETTING EA FIBONACCI VERSION:


::>, EA_Indicators=1. FIBONACCI VERSION

<::>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

-   MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;

-   MaxOpenSellOrders=5;

-   lotsbuy=0.01;

-   lotssell=0.01;

-   multi_lot=2;

-   step_open_orders=200;

::>,  SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

-   TP=500;

-   SL=2000;

-   TrailingStop=10;

::>, Target_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test.

::>, Hedging=false;

::>, Use_MaxSpread=true;

::>, MaxSpread=50;

::>, MaxLot=1;

::>, Minimal Profit in money=2;

::>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;

::>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

::>, Stoploss_in %=50;

The advantages of Ea FIBONACCI VERSION are: 

#. FIBONACCI VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

#. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with FIBONACCI VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.

#. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

#. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off). 

#. With Ea FIBONACCI VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again. 

#. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies. 

#. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots). 

- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

#. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

#. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.

You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.


ATTENTION !!!!!

FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.

THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!




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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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