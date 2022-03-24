Fibonacci Version Lock Profit EA

Ea with Indicators FIBONACCI, multi filters and new Lock Profit.

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.





LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products



PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860





SETTING EA FIBONACCI VERSION:

::>, EA_Indicators=1. FIBONACCI VERSION <::>, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------"; - MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; - MaxOpenSellOrders=5; - lotsbuy=0.01; - lotssell=0.01; - multi_lot=2; - step_open_orders=200; ::>, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------"; - TP=500; - SL=2000; - TrailingStop=10; ::>, Target_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test. ::>, Hedging=false; ::>, Use_MaxSpread=true; ::>, MaxSpread=50; ::>, MaxLot=1; ::>, Minimal Profit in money=2; ::>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; ::>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000; ::>, Stoploss_in %=50;

#. FIBONACCI VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

#. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with FIBONACCI VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.

#. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

#. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



#. With Ea FIBONACCI VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.



#. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



#. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

#. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

#. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.

You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.





ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!









