Ichimoku Version Lock Profit Ea

Ea with Indicators ICHIMOKU



ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.



LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860





##>, Setting_ICHIMOKU VERSION= "--- ( Setting Strategy Ichimoku ) ---";

##>, Tenkan_sen=9;

##>, Kijun_sen=26;

##>, Senkou_span=52;

##>, EA_Indicators=1. ICHIMOKU VERSION

##>, Hedging=false;

##>, Use_MaxSpread=true;

##>, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders

##>, MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell

##>,Target_profit_perday=50;==>only can work on forward test

##>, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell

##>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (25).Then restart robot ea again

##>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

##>, Stoploss_in %=50;

##>, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell

- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy

- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell

- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders

- step_open_orders=25;==> Distance between first orders and second orders

##>, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips

- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips

- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips

#>. ICHIMOKU VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)

#>. When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with ICHIMOKU VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit

#>. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

#>. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



#>. With Ea ICHIMOKU VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_Profit, then Ea will start the order again.



#>. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxspread >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



#>. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

#>. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

#>. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.



- You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version

- Please note !!!

==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!

- You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version

ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!

















