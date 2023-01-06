Stochastic Version Lock Profit Ea

Ea with indicators stochastic.

*** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF and MULTI TIMEFRAME ***

ATTENTION !!! - In the backtest, you cannot use multi time frames because there is only one time frame available. - For accurate results it is better to use a cent account with a 1 month rental period.

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.

==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!

LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860



The advantages of Ea STOCHASTIC VERSION are:



@. With Ea STOCHASTIC VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lockProfit is reached and will close all orders with Step_LockProfit profit, then Ea will start the order again.

@. STOCHASTIC VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)



@. When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with STOCHASTIC VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit

@. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

@. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).

@. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



@. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

@. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

@. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.









++, Setting_STOCHASTIC= "------- ( Setting Strategy Stochastic ) -------";

-- k_period=5;

-- d_period=3;

-- slowing=2;

++, EA_Indicators=1. STOCHASTIC VERSION

++, Hedging=false;

++, Use_MaxSpread=true;

++, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders

++, MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell

++, Target_profit_perday =50;==>(only can work on forward test).

++, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell

++, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (25).Then restart robot ea again

++, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

++, Stoploss_in %=50;

!!, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell

- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy

- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell

- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders

- step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders

!!, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips

- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips

- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips





ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!























