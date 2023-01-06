Stochastic Version Lock Profit Ea
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 24.24
- Updated: 6 January 2023
- Activations: 10
Ea with indicators stochastic.
*** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF and MULTI TIMEFRAME ***
ATTENTION !!!
- In the backtest, you cannot use multi time frames because there is only one time frame available.
- For accurate results it is better to use a cent account with a 1 month rental period.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
==> that every forex broker has different spreads and each currency has a different character, so when doing a backtest on broker A it must be different from broker B. Please change the parameter settings until they are what you expect .. !!
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860
The advantages of Ea STOCHASTIC VERSION are:
@. With Ea STOCHASTIC VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lockProfit is reached and will close all orders with Step_LockProfit profit, then Ea will start the order again.
@. STOCHASTIC VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)
@. When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with STOCHASTIC VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit
@. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
@. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
@. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
@. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
@. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
@. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
HOW TO SETTING EA STOCHASTIC VERSION:
++, Setting_STOCHASTIC= "------- ( Setting Strategy Stochastic ) -------";
-- k_period=5;
-- d_period=3;
-- slowing=2;
++, EA_Indicators=1. STOCHASTIC VERSION
++, Hedging=false;
++, Use_MaxSpread=true;
++, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders
++, MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell
++, Target_profit_perday =50;==>(only can work on forward test).
++, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell
++, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (25).Then restart robot ea again
++, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
++, Stoploss_in %=50;
!!, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell
- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy
- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell
- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders
- step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders
!!, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips
- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips
- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!