CCI Version Lock Profit Ea

Ea with Indicators CCI (Commodity Channel Index).

ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.





- If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's. - You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.

LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860







**. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.



**. CCI VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)



**. When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with CCI VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit

**. Can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

**. Can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



**. With Ea CCI VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.



**. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



**. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

**. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.





HOW TO SETTING EA CCI VERSION:





>>, Setting_CCI VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------";

- Rsi_Period = 14;

- Fast_Sma = 2;

- Slow_Sma = 6;

- Fast_Cci = 34;

- Slow_Cci = 175;

-->, EA_Indicators=1. CCI VERSION

-->, Target_profit_perday=50;==> (only can work on forward test)

-->, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell

-->, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (50).Then restart robot ea again

-->, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

-->, Stoploss_in %=50;

-->, Hedging=false;

-->, Use_MaxSpread=true;

-->, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders

-->, MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell

>>, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell

- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy

- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell

- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders

- step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders

>>, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips

- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips

- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips

ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!

















