CCI Version Lock Profit Ea
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 24.24
- Updated: 13 April 2022
- Activations: 10
ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
- If your download EA Please reviews or comment for improvement,Thank's. - You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
The advantages of Ea CCI VERSION are:
**. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
**. CCI VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may imposible continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point)
**. When Ea open orders and are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with CCI VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit
**. Can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
**. Can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
**. With Ea CCI VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.
**. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
**. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
**. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
HOW TO SETTING EA CCI VERSION:
>>, Setting_CCI VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy RSI dan CCI ) -------";
- Rsi_Period = 14;
- Fast_Sma = 2;
- Slow_Sma = 6;
- Fast_Cci = 34;
- Slow_Cci = 175;
-->, EA_Indicators=1. CCI VERSION
-->, Target_profit_perday=50;==> (only can work on forward test)
-->, Minimal Profit in money=2;==> Minimal profit for profitbuy/profitsell
-->, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;==> Step Minimal profit for total orders and close all orders with profit (50).Then restart robot ea again
-->, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
-->, Stoploss_in %=50;
-->, Hedging=false;
-->, Use_MaxSpread=true;
-->, MaxSpread=50;==> Maximal spread for open orders
-->, MaxLot=1;==> Maximal lot for total lot buy/sell
>>, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5; ==> Maximal order buy
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;==>Maximal order sell
- lotsbuy=0.01;==> First lot buy
- lotssell=0.01;==> First lot sell
- multi_lot=2;==> Multiple lot for Second orders
- step_open_orders=200;==> Distance between first orders and second orders
>>, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;==>Take profit in pips
- SL=2000;==> Stop loss in pips
- TrailingStop=10;==>in pips
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!