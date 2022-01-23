Two Candle version Lock Profit EA

Ea with Two candle indicators.

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!

After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.


LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products  

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ 

PARAMETERS SETTING EA TWO CANDLE VERSION:


=>,Parameters TWO CANDLE =

 -  If iClose [1] > iOpen [1] && iClose [2] > iOpen [2] = BUY 

 -  If iClose [1] < iOpen [1] && iClose [2] < iOpen [2] = SELL 

=>, EA_Indicators=1. TWO CANDLE VERSION

=>, Hedging=false;

=>, Use_MaxSpread=true;

=>, MaxSpread=50;

=>, MaxLot=1;

=>, Minimal Profit in money=2;

=>,  Target_profit_perday=50

=>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;

=>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

=>, Stoploss_in %=50;

##,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

-   MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;

-   MaxOpenSellOrders=5;

-   lotsbuy=0.01;

-   lotssell=0.01;

-   multi_lot=2;

-   step_open_orders=200;

##,  SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

-   TP=500;

-   SL=2000;

-   TrailingStop=10;

The advantages of Ea TWO CANDLE VERSION are: 

#. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

#. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with Lock Profit EA can close all positions with a profit.

#. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off). 

#. With Ea Lock Profit, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lockProfit is reached and will close all orders with Step_LockProfit profit, then Ea will start the order again. 

#. Lock Profit EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

#. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies. 

#. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots). 

- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

#. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

#. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.


ATTENTION !!!!!

FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.

THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!











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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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