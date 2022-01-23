Two Candle version Lock Profit EA

Ea with Two candle indicators.

ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.



LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵



https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860









=>,Parameters TWO CANDLE =

- If iClose [1] > iOpen [1] && iClose [2] > iOpen [2] = BUY

- If iClose [1] < iOpen [1] && iClose [2] < iOpen [2] = SELL

=>, EA_Indicators=1. TWO CANDLE VERSION

=>, Hedging=false;

=>, Use_MaxSpread=true;

=>, MaxSpread=50;

=>, MaxLot=1;

=>, Minimal Profit in money=2;

=>, Target_profit_perday=50

=>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;

=>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

=>, Stoploss_in %=50;

##, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;

- lotsbuy=0.01;

- lotssell=0.01;

- multi_lot=2;

- step_open_orders=200;

##, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;

- SL=2000;

- TrailingStop=10;

The advantages of Ea TWO CANDLE VERSION are:

#. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

#. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with Lock Profit EA can close all positions with a profit.

#. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



#. With Ea Lock Profit, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lockProfit is reached and will close all orders with Step_LockProfit profit, then Ea will start the order again.



#. Lock Profit EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).



#. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



#. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

#. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

#. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.





ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!







































