Two Candle version Lock Profit EA
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 21.21
- Updated: 23 January 2022
- Activations: 10
Ea with Two candle indicators.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵
=>,Parameters TWO CANDLE =
- If iClose [1] > iOpen [1] && iClose [2] > iOpen [2] = BUY
- If iClose [1] < iOpen [1] && iClose [2] < iOpen [2] = SELL
=>, EA_Indicators=1. TWO CANDLE VERSION
=>, Hedging=false;
=>, Use_MaxSpread=true;
=>, MaxSpread=50;
=>, MaxLot=1;
=>, Minimal Profit in money=2;
=>, Target_profit_perday=50
=>, Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
=>, Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
=>, Stoploss_in %=50;
##, Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
- lotsbuy=0.01;
- lotssell=0.01;
- multi_lot=2;
- step_open_orders=200;
##, SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;
- SL=2000;
- TrailingStop=10;
The advantages of Ea TWO CANDLE VERSION are:
#. You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
#. When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with Lock Profit EA can close all positions with a profit.
#. You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
#. With Ea Lock Profit, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lockProfit is reached and will close all orders with Step_LockProfit profit, then Ea will start the order again.
#. Lock Profit EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).
#. Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
#. - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
#. For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
#. suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!