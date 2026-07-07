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What if Gold Pump? What if Gold Dump? Fulll version of Wif is available here >> Live Signal >> Exclusive Bonus: Get special access to FX Monitor (product page >>, contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase.

What if the doge just handled it?



Only Wif is a free, plug-and-play breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). No martingale. No grid. No hedging spiral that blows up on the one candle you weren't watching. No 400-parameter config screen that needs a PhD to read.

It does one thing and does it on purpose: it watches key price levels on Gold, sits patiently on both sides of the market with pending stop orders, and lets the breakout come to it. No predicting. No forcing trades that aren't there. When a level breaks, it's already positioned — and every position walks in wearing a stop-loss.

You drop it on a chart, flip on AutoTrading, and walk away. That's the whole setup. No optimization marathons, no set-file hunting, no tweaking twelve inputs before your first trade.

No emotions. No revenge trades. No "just one more lot." Just vibes. And math.

How it works



Only Wif hunts key price levels on Gold and places pending stop orders on both sides of the market, waiting for a breakout to pull the trigger. Once a position is live, it manages itself: automatic stop-loss and take-profit, break-even move, and a built-in trailing stop. Orders that never trigger expire on their own, so nothing lingers on your chart forever.

The strategy parameters are pre-tuned and locked inside the EA — that's the "plug-and-play" part. You don't tune the engine; you just choose your lot sizing and risk options.

Features



Single fixed preset — install and run, zero strategy tuning required

Pending stop-order breakout logic, both directions

Built-in SL / TP, break-even and trailing-stop management

Money management: fixed lot, balance-step lot, or risk-percent

Prop-firm risk module (optional): daily drawdown limit, anti-hedging, order randomization

Optional MT5 economic-calendar news filter (USD high-impact)

Real broker stops or virtual (in-memory) stop mode

Attach to any timeframe — the EA uses its own internal working timeframes

Setup



Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD

Gold / XAUUSD Timeframe: any (H1 recommended for a clean chart)

any (H1 recommended for a clean chart) Recommended deposit: from $500

from $500 Account: works on any account; Raw / ECN low-spread accounts preferred for best fills

works on any account; for best fills Enable AutoTrading and allow the EA to run — that's it

Notes

Every trade carries a stop-loss. As with any trading system, past behavior does not guarantee future results — always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you're comfortable with.

Free forever. What if you just tried it?