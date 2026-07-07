Only Wif
- Experts
-
Ivan Pochta=======================================================================================
⭐️ Market Gold Award for Achievement in EA Creation!
⭐️ 9+ years experience at MQL5.Market
⭐️ 1000+ satisfied customers
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 July 2026
What if Gold Pump? What if Gold Dump? Fulll version of Wif is available here >>
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What if the doge just handled it?
Only Wif is a free, plug-and-play breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). No martingale. No grid. No hedging spiral that blows up on the one candle you weren't watching. No 400-parameter config screen that needs a PhD to read.
It does one thing and does it on purpose: it watches key price levels on Gold, sits patiently on both sides of the market with pending stop orders, and lets the breakout come to it. No predicting. No forcing trades that aren't there. When a level breaks, it's already positioned — and every position walks in wearing a stop-loss.
You drop it on a chart, flip on AutoTrading, and walk away. That's the whole setup. No optimization marathons, no set-file hunting, no tweaking twelve inputs before your first trade.
No emotions. No revenge trades. No "just one more lot." Just vibes. And math.
How it works
Only Wif hunts key price levels on Gold and places pending stop orders on both sides of the market, waiting for a breakout to pull the trigger. Once a position is live, it manages itself: automatic stop-loss and take-profit, break-even move, and a built-in trailing stop. Orders that never trigger expire on their own, so nothing lingers on your chart forever.
The strategy parameters are pre-tuned and locked inside the EA — that's the "plug-and-play" part. You don't tune the engine; you just choose your lot sizing and risk options.
Features
- Single fixed preset — install and run, zero strategy tuning required
- Pending stop-order breakout logic, both directions
- Built-in SL / TP, break-even and trailing-stop management
- Money management: fixed lot, balance-step lot, or risk-percent
- Prop-firm risk module (optional): daily drawdown limit, anti-hedging, order randomization
- Optional MT5 economic-calendar news filter (USD high-impact)
- Real broker stops or virtual (in-memory) stop mode
- Attach to any timeframe — the EA uses its own internal working timeframes
Setup
- Symbol: Gold / XAUUSD
- Timeframe: any (H1 recommended for a clean chart)
- Recommended deposit: from $500
- Account: works on any account; Raw / ECN low-spread accounts preferred for best fills
- Enable AutoTrading and allow the EA to run — that's it
Notes
Every trade carries a stop-loss. As with any trading system, past behavior does not guarantee future results — always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you're comfortable with.
Free forever. What if you just tried it?
The Only Wif Expert Adviser has quickly become one of the most reliable components in my automated trading portfolio. What stands out immediately is its precise entries and exits — the EA doesn’t chase noise or overtrade. Instead, it consistently identifies clean, high‑probability setups and manages them with discipline. Across my live testing, it has delivered a solid 75% win rate, which is exactly the kind of performance profile I look for when building a diversified, risk‑aware portfolio. I now run five other EAs from the same developer, and the experience has been exceptional. He is always contactable, genuinely enjoys feedback, and actively collaborates with traders to refine and enhance his tools. That level of engagement is rare, and it shows in the quality and consistency of his work. What truly elevates the value of Only Wif is how well it integrates with the rest of his ecosystem. Combining his EAs creates a fantastic portfolio setup, with each tool complementing the others rather than overlapping or competing. The result is a balanced, multi‑strategy framework that feels both robust and thoughtfully engineered. If you’re looking for an EA with accuracy, reliability, and a developer who actually stands behind his products, Only Wif is an outstanding choice.