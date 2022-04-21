OsMA Fractal channel

The indicator builds fractals on extrema of the OsMA indicator
Appears on the chart as a fractal or a fractal channel.
It has a flexible setting and, in contrast to the standard fractals, lags only by 1 bar.

Settings:

  • DeepBars - the indicator's depth of display;
  • Sensitivity_1_or_2 - 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods;
  • Arrow_or_channel - display on the chart fractals or channel;
  • FastMA - period of the fast moving average; 
  • SlowMA - period of slow moving average; 
  • SignalSMA - period of the signal moving average; 
  • Metod - method of calculation of FastMA and SlowMA;
  • Price - for calculation of the FastMA and SlowMA; 

I wish you all a successful trading!

