OsMA Fractal channel
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 April 2022
- Activations: 5
The indicator builds fractals on extrema of the OsMA indicator
Appears on the chart as a fractal or a fractal channel.
It has a flexible setting and, in contrast to the standard fractals, lags only by 1 bar.
Settings:
- DeepBars - the indicator's depth of display;
- Sensitivity_1_or_2 - 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods;
- Arrow_or_channel - display on the chart fractals or channel;
- FastMA - period of the fast moving average;
- SlowMA - period of slow moving average;
- SignalSMA - period of the signal moving average;
- Metod - method of calculation of FastMA and SlowMA;
- Price - for calculation of the FastMA and SlowMA;
I wish you all a successful trading!