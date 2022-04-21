OsMA Fractal channel

The indicator builds fractals on extrema of the OsMA indicator

Appears on the chart as a fractal or a fractal channel.

It has a flexible setting and, in contrast to the standard fractals, lags only by 1 bar.

Settings:



DeepBars - the indicator's depth of display;

- the indicator's depth of display; Sensitivity_1_or_2 - 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods;

- 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods; Arrow_or_channel - display on the chart fractals or channel;

- display on the chart fractals or channel; FastMA - period of the fast moving average;

- period of the fast moving average; SlowMA - period of slow moving average;

- period of slow moving average; SignalSMA - period of the signal moving average;

- period of the signal moving average; Metod - method of calculation of FastMA and SlowMA;

- method of calculation of FastMA and SlowMA; Price - for calculation of the FastMA and SlowMA;

I wish you all a successful trading!