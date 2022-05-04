Awesome overbought and oversold
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 May 2022
- Activations: 5
Awesome oscillator with overbought and oversold zones.
A series of OBS indicators (overbought and oversold) - these are indicators enhanced with overbought and oversold zones.
This makes it possible to determine when the instrument is trending, as well as when it is flat.
Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies.
Can be used with binary options.
Settings
- OBS Period - period of overbought and oversold calculation