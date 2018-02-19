SFT Fractal Support and Resistance

The support and resistance levels are among the main components of the entire technical analysis.

They are used both by professional traders and by beginners.

Prices usually move within the price channels. The upper boundary of such a channel is called resistance, and the lower one is support.

This indicator plots fractal support and resistance lines at the highest and lowest local price values (fractals).


Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw.
  • Clear and understandable signals.
  • It is possible to send signals via Email, Push notifications or on-screen alerts.
  • Audio confirmation of a signal separately for support levels and resistance levels.
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols.
  • Suitable for manual trading and development of Expert Advisors.

For more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals, it can be used in conjunction with other indicators.


Indicator parameters

  • BarCount – the number of candles (bars) for the indicator to calculate its values.
  • UseAlerts – enable/disable alerts (signals) about the appearance of new levels. True – signals are enabled. False - signals are disabled
  • SoundAlerts - use audio confirmation of signals.
  • EmailAlert – send Email notifications, configuration instructions are available here.
  • SendPushAlert – send Push notifications about signals, configuration instructions are available here.
  • SoundResistance - sound played when a new resistance level appears.
  • SoundSupport - sound played when a new support level appears.

In places of accumulation of levels, the support / resistance areas are stronger

At new and single levels, the support / resistance areas are weaker


Trading can be performed using two methods:

1. Within a channel, trade the price rebound from the channel boundaries between the support and resistance lines during a calm movement in a flat market.
  • In this case, trade movements from the support and resistance levels inside the channel
  • Place pending Sell Limit orders at resistance and Buy Limit at support levels
  • Place TP in the middle of the channel, SL = 1..2 TP
2. Outside a channel, trade the breakout of the channel boundaries - breakout of support or resistance during a strong trend movement in the market.
  • In this case, trade the channel breakout at the support and resistance lines
  • Place pending Buy Stop orders at resistance and Sell Stop at support levels
  • TP is equal to a half of the channel, SL = 1..2 TP

Other trading options are also possible, you can develop the most convenient tactics for you in the process of trading.

Additional information and a more detailed overview of trading methods can be seen here:

Trading strategies with an indicator SFT Fractal Support and Resistance - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/715986

We wish you a stable and profitable trading. Thank you for using our software!

If you like it, share a link with your friends.

In order not to miss the release of new useful trading programs. add SURE FOREX TRADING to the friends list

Filter:
Gavin Rissetto
283
Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ольга Королева
57
Ольга Королева 2021.07.07 11:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sei-bert
304
sei-bert 2021.07.04 21:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bluescreen_b
44
bluescreen_b 2019.08.04 09:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Fairhurst
1184
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.06.05 09:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Artem Kuzmin
21609
Reply from developer Artem Kuzmin 2020.10.22 12:24
Better put yourself one star and stop cheating)))
My FREE is many times better than your PAID :-)))
Reply to review