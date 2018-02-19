SFT Fractal Support and Resistance

The support and resistance levels are among the main components of the entire technical analysis.

They are used both by professional traders and by beginners.

Prices usually move within the price channels. The upper boundary of such a channel is called resistance, and the lower one is support.

This indicator plots fractal support and resistance lines at the highest and lowest local price values (fractals).





Distinctive features

Does not redraw.

Clear and understandable signals.

It is possible to send signals via Email, Push notifications or on-screen alerts.

Audio confirmation of a signal separately for support levels and resistance levels.

Works on all timeframes and symbols.

Suitable for manual trading and development of Expert Advisors.

For more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals, it can be used in conjunction with other indicators.





Indicator parameters

BarCount – the number of candles (bars) for the indicator to calculate its values.

– the number of candles (bars) for the indicator to calculate its values. UseAlerts – enable/disable alerts (signals) about the appearance of new levels. True – signals are enabled. False - signals are disabled

– enable/disable alerts (signals) about the appearance of new levels. True – signals are enabled. False - signals are disabled SoundAlerts - use audio confirmation of signals.

- use audio confirmation of signals. EmailAlert – send Email notifications, configuration instructions are available here.

– send Email notifications, configuration instructions are available here. SendPushAlert – send Push notifications about signals, configuration instructions are available here.

– send Push notifications about signals, configuration instructions are available here. SoundResistance - sound played when a new resistance level appears.

- sound played when a new resistance level appears. SoundSupport - sound played when a new support level appears.

In places of accumulation of levels, the support / resistance areas are stronger

At new and single levels, the support / resistance areas are weaker





Trading can be performed using two methods:

In this case, trade movements from the support and resistance levels inside the channel

Place pending Sell Limit orders at resistance and Buy Limit at support levels

Place TP in the middle of the channel, SL = 1..2 TP

In this case, trade the channel breakout at the support and resistance lines

Place pending Buy Stop orders at resistance and Sell Stop at support levels

TP is equal to a half of the channel, SL = 1..2 TP

Other trading options are also possible, you can develop the most convenient tactics for you in the process of trading.

Additional information and a more detailed overview of trading methods can be seen here:

Trading strategies with an indicator SFT Fractal Support and Resistance - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/715986

