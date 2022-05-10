Price detector
- Indicators
- Artem Kuzmin
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 May 2022
- Activations: 5
The indicator gives signals on trend reversal or the possible direction of price movement when leaving the flat movement.
Features and settings:
- Sensitivity = 3 - sensitivity from 1 to 5; the higher the value, the more signals (example displayed in the screenshot below).
- DeepBars = 3000 - indicator display depth.
- ZeroBarCalc = false - use a zero bar in the calculations; if yes, the signal will appear earlier, but it may disappear before the current candlestick is closed.
- UseAlert = false - enabling warnings.
- AlertSound = true - sound.
- AlertMessage = true - display.
- AlertMail = false - sending an email message.
- FileSound = "alert2.wav" - sound alert file.